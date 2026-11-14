Longmont’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense, space, and cybersecurity. If you’ve got clearance (or can get it), there are some strong six-figure roles open.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900

Lead a DevSecOps and infrastructure team delivering mission-critical space systems (TTW OPIR Ground). You’ll own budget, schedule, and technical execution, build and mentor a high-performing engineering team, and drive modern practices like Agile, CI/CD, cloud, containers, and automation. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain/hold TS/SCI are required. Comes with Lockheed’s full benefits, 401(k) match, and flexible schedules (like 4x10s).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Longmont, CO (also listed for Boulder, CO)

(also listed for Boulder, CO) Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,700 – $251,900

Mid–senior level software engineering manager role leading an Agile Ground Software product team for OPIR space programs. You’ll manage people (hiring, reviews, assignments) and guide design, development, and testing while keeping projects on time and on budget. Requires active Secret clearance with ability to get TS/SCI, plus experience with Agile/Lean and software development leadership.

Employer: nLIGHT, Inc. (nLIGHT-DEFENSE Systems, Inc.)

Location: Longmont, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000

Senior hands-on cyber + systems role (about 60% security / 40% infrastructure) supporting directed energy defense systems. You’ll work on CMMC/NIST 800-171 compliance, vulnerability management, incident response, Windows/Linux servers, virtualization, identity, and networking. Needs 8+ years relevant experience and ability to obtain a U.S. DoD security clearance. Strong benefits: 4 weeks PTO, 11 holidays, employer-paid health (100% employee), 401(k) match, ESPP, tuition assistance.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—clearance-heavy roles can move fast. Skim the descriptions, polish your resume to match the requirements, and apply directly through the links.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.