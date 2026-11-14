Longmont’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus a few higher-paying advisor spots. Good mix of steady full-time work and seasonal gigs if you want extra holiday cash.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes customer service with hands-on oil changes and basic vehicle care, plus opening/closing the shop and helping lead the team. Good fit if you’ve got basic automotive knowledge and want a step up in responsibility.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $50,000–$75,000+/year, commission-based with uncapped commissions

You’ll be the main contact for customers getting RV or vehicle service—quoting jobs, suggesting add-ons, and keeping people updated. Strong customer skills and comfort with computers can pay off here thanks to the commission structure and solid benefits.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Longmont, CO (605 S Emery St)

Type: Listed as Full-time , description notes Part-time

Listed as , description notes Salary: $16.82–$17.25/hour

Convenience store customer service with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). Weekly pay, bonus potential, and clear paths to grow if you like a fast, people-focused job.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Seasonal, full-time (per listing)

Salary: $17.00–$25.00/hour

Perfect if you love makeup and skincare—help guests find products, do demos, ring up purchases, and support in-store events. Great way to get retail beauty experience and possibly stay on after the season.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Seasonal, full-time (per listing)

Salary: $17.00–$25.00/hour

More behind-the-scenes than the Beauty Advisor role—stocking, resets, inventory, and keeping the store looking sharp. Good for detail-oriented folks who like staying busy and don’t mind early mornings or varied shifts.

Employer: Nordstrom Rack

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.15–$20.95/hour

Work in sales, customer service, stock, or fulfillment at Nordstrom Rack—help customers find deals, keep the floor tidy, and process orders. Comes with strong retail benefits and a store discount.

Employer: Wenco Industries Inc (Midas / Big O Tires)

Location: Longmont, CO 80501

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$75,000/year (hourly or commission, whichever is higher)

Front-desk role in auto service where you greet customers, write repair orders, coordinate with techs, and recommend services. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays—nice option if you have sales and auto advising experience.

Employer: Customer Impact

Location: Longmont, CO (travel within ~40 miles)

Type: Temporary, contract (3 days)

Salary: $180–$270/week (for the 3-day project)

Short-term gig resetting beverage shelves in grocery stores using a planogram. Good if you want quick cash, can start early (around 6 AM), and don’t mind lifting and driving between stores.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh—these kinds of roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.