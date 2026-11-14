Longmont’s defense and aerospace scene is buzzing right now. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several high-paying roles here tied to lasers, RF, and advanced tooling.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Longmont, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,300 – $204,900

Work on RF architecture, design, and test for high‑frequency and microwave systems that go from concept to production. Role includes RF system architecture, link analysis, antenna design, and supporting manufacturing, with SECRET clearance (TS/SCI eligible) required and a strong benefits package (medical, 401k match, PTO, flexible schedules).

Employer: nLIGHT, Inc. (nLIGHT‑DEFENSE Systems, Inc.)

Location: Longmont, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $165,000

Lead systems engineering for High Energy Laser (HEL) weapon and beam control systems, using MBSE tools and working across software, firmware, and hardware teams. Requires 5+ years systems engineering, a related BS or MS, ability to obtain a DoD clearance, ~25% domestic travel, and comes with strong benefits including 4 weeks PTO, 11 holidays, employer-paid health, and 401k match.

Employer: nLIGHT, Inc. (nLIGHT‑DEFENSE Systems, Inc.)

Location: Longmont, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $155,000

Design precision tooling, fixtures, and test equipment that support production of advanced HEL weapon systems on the HADES product line. Great fit if you have 5+ years in tooling design, are strong in SolidWorks/CAD, GD&T, FEA, and can support low‑volume, high‑precision builds; DoD clearance eligibility and the same rich PTO, health, and 401k benefits apply.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, double‑check the clearance requirements, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.