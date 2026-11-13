Longmont’s sales scene is busy right now, from local business outreach to big-ticket RV sales. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s good money and solid stability here.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Longmont, CO (or Denver office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a book of middle-market commercial insurance accounts and be the go-to person for client coverage, renewals, and questions. This is a fit if you have 3+ years in commercial lines, an active P&C license, and want to grow with a top independent insurance brokerage offering PTO and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Pay: $50,000 – $150,000/year (base hourly + commission, or 100% commission after 30 days)

Help customers find the right RV, from walk-throughs to closing the sale, with strong earning potential based on your drive and sales skills. Comes with PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, discounts, paid parental leave, and training, plus a clear sales process and CRM tools to support you.

Employer: Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $45,000 – $60,000/year

Grow and support Chamber membership by building long-term relationships with local businesses, guiding new members, and staying in touch through events and renewals. Great if you love community, have 2–4 years in sales/account management/membership, and enjoy data, CRM work, and organizing events; includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—talking with the employer can tell you a lot fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.