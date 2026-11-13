Longmont’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from high‑tech electronics to local beer. If you like building real things and seeing the results of your work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stored Energy Systems (SENS)

Stored Energy Systems (SENS) Location: Longmont, CO (on site)

(on site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $139,000/year + annual bonus

Application deadline: November 30 (may close early)

Lead new product launches from concept to full production for industrial power systems. You’ll own manufacturing processes, line layouts, and pilot builds, with strong support for tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with immediate vesting, medical/dental/vision, and onsite perks like a 24/7 gym, EV charging, café, snacks, and walking paths.

Employer: Advanced Manufacturing Technology

Advanced Manufacturing Technology Location: Longmont, CO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.00 – $30.00/hour (40+ hours/week)

Hands-on role programming and running CNC laser equipment for stainless steel sheet metal. Great fit if you know AutoCAD, SolidWorks, and Lantek (or similar) and want steady hours plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,000 – $195,000/year (base; plus potential bonus, equity, and benefits)

Be the voice of the customer for SSD quality at a global semiconductor leader. You’ll track quality metrics, work with big customers, and use AI and analytics to spot trends, with strong health coverage, paid time off, paid holidays, and family leave.

Employer: Oskar Blues Brewery / Monster Brewing Company

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $20.75/hour

Keep beer moving by picking orders, loading trucks, and organizing the warehouse at a well-known local brewery. You’ll use forklifts and pallet jacks, and get health, dental, vision, 401(k) match up to 4%, PTO, and beer/merch discounts.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and many employers are open to different backgrounds.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.