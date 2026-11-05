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🏗️ Longmont, CO Engineering: Multiple Roles From Entry to Experienced
Longmont’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already hands-on in the field. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.
Entry-Level (Staff) Dam Engineer
- Employer: Schnabel Engineering
- Location: Longmont, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,000–$95,000/year
Employee-owned firm doing dam, tunnel, and geotechnical work across the U.S. You’ll split time between field and office, help with designs, CAD, inspections, and reports, and get strong benefits plus room to grow if you’re early in your civil engineering career.
Intern – SSD Hardware Engineering
- Employer: Micron Technology
- Location: Longmont, CO
- Type: Full-time internship
- Salary: About $50.24/hour (US base range)
Great fit for students in electrical or computer engineering who want real hardware experience. You’ll work on next‑gen SSDs for data centers and AI, touching PCB design, lab testing, high‑speed interfaces, and automation tools.
I&E Technician II – White Tail Automation
- Employer: Crimson Group
- Location: Longmont, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Hands-on role for an experienced Instrumentation & Electrical tech with a strong electrical background. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and upgrades on control systems and field equipment, with a laptop, phone, PPE allowance, and chances to keep building your skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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