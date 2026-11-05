🏗️ Longmont, CO Engineering: Multiple Roles From Entry to Experienced

Longmont’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already hands-on in the field. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Schnabel Engineering

Schnabel Engineering Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$95,000/year

Employee-owned firm doing dam, tunnel, and geotechnical work across the U.S. You’ll split time between field and office, help with designs, CAD, inspections, and reports, and get strong benefits plus room to grow if you’re early in your civil engineering career.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time internship

Salary: About $50.24/hour (US base range)

Great fit for students in electrical or computer engineering who want real hardware experience. You’ll work on next‑gen SSDs for data centers and AI, touching PCB design, lab testing, high‑speed interfaces, and automation tools.

Employer: Crimson Group

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Hands-on role for an experienced Instrumentation & Electrical tech with a strong electrical background. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and upgrades on control systems and field equipment, with a laptop, phone, PPE allowance, and chances to keep building your skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.