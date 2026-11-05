🍽️ Longmont Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Longmont’s food scene is busy and growing, from classic French pastries to fast-casual favorites. Here are several solid openings if you like working with food and people.

Employer: Local French bakery (classic pastries, breads, cookies)

Local French bakery (classic pastries, breads, cookies) Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Part-time (3rd shift; some daytime hours possible)

(3rd shift; some daytime hours possible) Pay: $17–$27/hour

Hands-on role helping make and package pastries and breads for a well-known bakery that’s been around 35+ years. Best fit if you have 3+ years commercial baking experience, love croissants, and want a flexible schedule plus employee discount.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Firestone

Location: 4405 Firestone Blvd, Longmont, CO 80504

Type: Full-time (some part-time noted)

Pay: $23–$26/hour

Lead the back-of-house team at a new Chick-fil-A just off I-25. You’ll run kitchen operations, coach team members, and manage food safety, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid training, meals & merch discounts, and Sundays off.

Employer: Moxie Bread Co

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$23/hour

Join a popular local bakery known for community and craft bread. You’ll mix, divide, shape, and bake bread for retail and wholesale, with 1+ year baking experience preferred and perks like 401(k), health benefits, paid time off, free shift meal, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.