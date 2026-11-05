📅 Free family powwow learning event at Longmont Library

📅 Learn about powwow traditions at Longmont Library

Curious about powwows and Native traditions? The Longmont Public Library is hosting “Sacred Circle: The Meaning of a Powwow” on Friday, Nov. 20, from 2–4 pm in the Library Meeting Rooms at 355 Emery St.

This free, family-friendly program will:

Share the stories and meaning behind powwow traditions

Include trivia, a drum circle, and traditional dancing

Teach about different dance styles, honor songs, and special dances

Welcome questions in a respectful learning space

The event is open to all ages and families. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early to make sure they get a seat.

The program is presented by the Longmont Public Library with support from the Denver Indian Family Resource Center, Children, Youth & Families, in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

Questions? Contact the City’s Public Information Officer at PIO@longmontcolorado.gov or 720-899-0758.