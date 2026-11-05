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📅 Free family powwow learning event at Longmont Library
📅 Learn about powwow traditions at Longmont Library
Curious about powwows and Native traditions? The Longmont Public Library is hosting “Sacred Circle: The Meaning of a Powwow” on Friday, Nov. 20, from 2–4 pm in the Library Meeting Rooms at 355 Emery St.
This free, family-friendly program will:
- Share the stories and meaning behind powwow traditions
- Include trivia, a drum circle, and traditional dancing
- Teach about different dance styles, honor songs, and special dances
- Welcome questions in a respectful learning space
The event is open to all ages and families. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early to make sure they get a seat.
The program is presented by the Longmont Public Library with support from the Denver Indian Family Resource Center, Children, Youth & Families, in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
Questions? Contact the City’s Public Information Officer at PIO@longmontcolorado.gov or 720-899-0758.
More Info: Sacred Circle: The Meaning of a Powwow Library Eve...
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