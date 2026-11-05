🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Longmont Right Now

Longmont neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from work scrubs to glassware and even bikes and kennels. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Koi Basics Becca women's 4-pocket stretch scrub tops , size large

Koi Basics Becca , size Colors: Gray and red

and Condition: Red top worn once , gray top not worn at all ; both washed and clean

, ; both Details: Pockets are not very deep, so they may not work well if you carry phones in them. Great if you don’t keep phones in your scrub pockets.

Pockets are not very deep, so they may not work well if you carry phones in them. Great if you don’t keep phones in your scrub pockets. Location: North Longmont, Colorado (pickup only)

(pickup only) Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: View pictures

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Set of 2 clear glass juice glasses

Condition: Excellent condition

Location: Prospect New Town, Longmont, CO

Details: Simple, clear glasses that can work for juice or small drinks. Serious inquiries only ; will not deliver , so you’ll need to pick up.

Simple, clear glasses that can work for juice or small drinks. ; , so you’ll need to pick up. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items: Bikes and dog kennels

and Condition: Have not been used in 10 years ; they’ve been stored in a barn and are now being cleared out. Expect to check them over and possibly clean or tune up.

Have ; they’ve been stored in a barn and are now being cleared out. Expect to check them over and possibly clean or tune up. Location: Rural Firestone, Longmont, CO

Details: Good chance to grab bikes for projects or parts, and kennels for dogs or other animals.

Good chance to grab bikes for projects or parts, and kennels for dogs or other animals. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Longmont tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.