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Longmont

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Longmont Right Now

2 days ago

Longmont neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from work scrubs to glassware and even bikes and kennels. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Koi scrub tops large (North Longmont)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSE78_1Gn34eGa00
  • Item: Koi Basics Becca women's 4-pocket stretch scrub tops, size large
  • Colors: Gray and red
  • Condition: Red top worn once, gray top not worn at all; both washed and clean
  • Details: Pockets are not very deep, so they may not work well if you carry phones in them. Great if you don’t keep phones in your scrub pockets.
  • Location: North Longmont, Colorado (pickup only)
  • Source: trashnothing.com
  • Photos: View pictures

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Set of 2 Clear Glass Juice Glasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHoCH_1Gn34eGa00
  • Item: Set of 2 clear glass juice glasses
  • Condition: Excellent condition
  • Location: Prospect New Town, Longmont, CO
  • Details: Simple, clear glasses that can work for juice or small drinks. Serious inquiries only; will not deliver, so you’ll need to pick up.
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Bikes and Dog kennels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNtvD_1Gn34eGa00
  • Items: Bikes and dog kennels
  • Condition: Have not been used in 10 years; they’ve been stored in a barn and are now being cleared out. Expect to check them over and possibly clean or tune up.
  • Location: Rural Firestone, Longmont, CO
  • Details: Good chance to grab bikes for projects or parts, and kennels for dogs or other animals.
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Longmont tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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