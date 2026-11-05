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Longmont
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Longmont Right Now
2 days ago
Longmont neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from work scrubs to glassware and even bikes and kennels. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Koi scrub tops large (North Longmont)
- Item: Koi Basics Becca women's 4-pocket stretch scrub tops, size large
- Colors: Gray and red
- Condition: Red top worn once, gray top not worn at all; both washed and clean
- Details: Pockets are not very deep, so they may not work well if you carry phones in them. Great if you don’t keep phones in your scrub pockets.
- Location: North Longmont, Colorado (pickup only)
- Source: trashnothing.com
- Photos: View pictures
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Set of 2 Clear Glass Juice Glasses
- Item: Set of 2 clear glass juice glasses
- Condition: Excellent condition
- Location: Prospect New Town, Longmont, CO
- Details: Simple, clear glasses that can work for juice or small drinks. Serious inquiries only; will not deliver, so you’ll need to pick up.
- Source: nextdoor.com
Bikes and Dog kennels
- Items: Bikes and dog kennels
- Condition: Have not been used in 10 years; they’ve been stored in a barn and are now being cleared out. Expect to check them over and possibly clean or tune up.
- Location: Rural Firestone, Longmont, CO
- Details: Good chance to grab bikes for projects or parts, and kennels for dogs or other animals.
- Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Longmont tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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