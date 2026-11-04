🛒 Longmont, CO Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Longmont’s retail scene is busy right now, with openings from grocery to gyms to beauty and wellness. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rates no less than local minimum wage (may vary by experience and other factors)

Keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health/retirement benefits if eligible.

Note: This role also appears on LinkedIn, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.82 – $24.00/hour (based on experience, location, and other factors)

Help guests discover makeup, skincare, and hair products while handling cashier duties and keeping displays stocked and clean. Great if you love beauty, enjoy learning products, and want benefits (health, dental, vision, life, disability) and PTO in a busy, guest-focused store.

Employer: Planet Fitness – PF Baseline Fitness (franchise)

(franchise) Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time, Supervisor

Pay: Not listed

Support the Club Manager with front desk operations, member check-ins, tours, and staff training to keep the gym running smoothly. Comes with free gym membership for you and a guest, health/dental/vision options, PTO, and room to advance if you like fitness and leading a team.

Employer: GNC

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time, Hourly Supervisory

Pay: Range not listed (base pay plus individual sales incentive plan)

Hands-on path to running your own GNC store, learning everything from sales and coaching staff to inventory and community events. Good for someone serious about management growth, into health and wellness, and looking for medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, parental leave, and strong product discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.