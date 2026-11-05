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Long Prairie

Chamber to Share Holiday Updates on KEYL/KXDL

7 days ago
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The Long Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce will share updates on November and December events, activities, networking events, new initiatives, and ways to give back to the community on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8:35 a.m. on KEYL/KXDL.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Long Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce

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