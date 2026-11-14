Long Neck’s Giant Food is hiring again, with several part-time roles that are great if you want steady hours, a short commute, and a team setting.

All three jobs are at Giant Food, 25939 John J. Williams Hwy, Long Neck, DE and include a $15.00–$19.25/hr pay range, plus the usual big-grocer perks (401k match for eligible roles, healthcare options, tuition help, etc.).

Employer: Giant Food

Giant Food Location: Long Neck, DE

Long Neck, DE Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hr

Front-of-store grocery clerk role. You’ll stock and organize shelves, keep aisles tidy, and help customers find what they need and bag groceries. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, people-facing job and can stand, lift up to 25 lbs, and work some evenings/weekends/holidays.

Employer: Giant Food

Giant Food Location: Long Neck, DE

Long Neck, DE Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hr

Similar to the grocery clerk, but focused on the frozen food section. You’ll stock freezers, rotate products, and keep the area clean and organized, with regular customer interaction. Expect cooler temperatures and steady movement; great if you like things neat and don’t mind the cold.

Employer: Giant Food

Giant Food Location: Long Neck, DE

Long Neck, DE Type: Part-time, overnight

Pay: $16.25–$19.25/hr

Overnight role where you stock shelves, unload deliveries, and organize the backroom so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Less customer traffic, more independent, physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs, moving pallets, keeping aisles safe and clear).

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.