By Hank Russell

A local airport that was affected by the ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says there are currently "no operational issues" at its terminals, despite the continued outage, according to what the airport's spokesperson told Long Island Life & Politics.

On November 13, the FAA issued a ground stop across all airports. At the time of the issuance, there were more than 3,500 planes in midflight. UPI reported that almost 5,000 flights were canceled on Friday night. " The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers," the agency said in a statement. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide updates. "

A spokesperson for Islip MacArthur Airport said air traffic control notified the airport of the ground stop that day, "j ust ahead of the FAA's announcement. " At that time, there were three delayed departures and three delayed arrivals, with no cancellations .

During a press conference, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the ground stop was necessary because of "inconsistency in the data from the radars and our communication with airplanes." This was due to having "an incredibly old air traffic control system. … Our switches, our routers actually got overloaded with data and they…started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers, and because of that we shut the system down."

Duffy said some of the older Internet protocol (IP) switches have already been replaced. "Our new IP switches did not go down," he said. "It’s the old hardware that went down."

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin emphasized that there was "zero evidence that this is a cyberattack."

TechRepublic cited a September 2026 Government Accountability Office report, which noted that 51 of the FAA's 138 air traffic control systems were classified as unsustainable, while another 54 were considered potentially unsustainable.

At 8:15 p.m., the federal government announced that the ground stop had been lifted. " Now, does that mean every flight is going to fly right now? It’s going to be slow," he said, adding that passengers who are still at the airports are encouraged to check with their airlines on the status of their flights.

"We’re going to try to move as many of those as we can tonight if we have the capacity with crews to move those flights," Duffy said. "If not, we’re going to start [on the morning of November 14] with our airline partners moving those aircraft. But it’s going to take us some time to unwind what’s happened [on November 13]."

Although the ground stop has been lifted, the communications issues have yet to be resolved. " We are working to resolve the issue, and we hope to have operations up and normal at some point," Mullin said.

"There are currently no terminal operational issues at Long Island MacArthur Airport," the airport's spokesperson said. "However, the longer the FAA communications outage continues, the greater the potential for delays and cancellations tomorrow and over the next few days as airlines work to reposition aircraft and crews and restore their networks. Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for flight updates before arriving at the airport."