More Than 650 Were on LI

By Hank Russell

The New York State Police (NYSP) issued more than 7,700 tickets statewide during the Halloween initiative, which ran from October 30 to November 1. Of those tickets, over 650 were issued on Long Island.

During the campaign, which was partially funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed impaired and distracted drivers. As part of the enforcement, troopers targeted underage drinking, speeding and aggressive driving across the state.

Of the 7,798 tickets issued by the NYSP, 2,778 were for speeding, 178 were for distracted driving, 304 were for seat belt and child restraint violations, and 152 were for violating the Move Over Law. In addition, 243 people were arrested for DWI and 694 crashes were investigated, including two fatal ones.

According to the NYSP, the agency issued more tickets and made more arrests than last year. During last year's enforcement period - which ran from October 31, 2025 to November 2, 2025 - 7,651 tickets were issued and 196 people were arrested for DWI.

On Long Island, troopers gave out 654 tickets for in total. Of that number, 217 were for speeding, 34 for distracted driving, 19 for child restraint and seat belt violations, four for violating the Move Over Law and 380 were for other violations. They also arrested 28 people for DWI and 30 for other penal law violations.