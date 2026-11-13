A Huntington contractor and his company pleaded guilty to presenting a fraudulent Town of Islip building permit to a homeowner in Great River in 2021.

In May 2021, a homeowner in Great River hired Robert Cortese and his company, Tool Time Construction Inc., to install a pool and build a pool house at the homeowner's residence.

In October 2021, Cortese presented the homeowner with what he claimed was a legitimate Town of Islip building permit after the homeowner repeatedly asked for proof that the work had been approved.

After questioning some of the completed work, the homeowner contacted the Town of Islip Building Department and learned that the permit was forged and had not been issued by the town. No building permit application had ever been filed for the project.

It was also later revealed that Cortese did not possess a valid Suffolk County home improvement contractor license at the time of the work, but the District Attorney's Office was time-barred from pursuing that charge.

On November 5, 2026, Tool Time Construction Inc. pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a Class D felony, and Cortese, 39, pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Third Degree, a Class A misdemeanor, before Acting Supreme Court Justice Richard I. Horowitz, who sentenced both Cortese and the company to conditional discharges as part of their pleas in these cases.

"A forged permit is never simply a shortcut, it is a crime," said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. "This defendant provided falsified documentation to persuade a homeowner to pay for work that was never submitted to the town, let alone approved to start the job. Tool Time Construction now stands convicted of a felony, and its owner has also admitted his guilt. If you are a homeowner and have any doubts as to whether or not your building permit is valid, we urge you to contact your town building department."