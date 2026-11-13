Suffolk County Police arrested a second man for sex trafficking following a year-and-a half-long investigation.

Human Trafficking Investigations Unit detectives, with the assistance of the Fifth Precinct Gang Unit, arrested Andy Joseph in Mastic on November 12 at approximately 6 p.m. Joseph allegedly employed violence to force the victim to have sexual activity with clients.

Joseph, 35, of Patchogue, was charged with Sex Trafficking, Assault in the Third Degree, Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on November 13.

The other defendant, Anton Trent, 50, of Shirley, was arrested on November 5. He was charged with Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree, Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and three counts of Sex Trafficking. Trent was held overnight at the Third Precinct and arraigned on November 6 at First District Court in Central Islip.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have additional information on this case or other cases to call 631-854-7512 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS .