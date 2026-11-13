Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel J. Panico joined Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and representatives of Ronald McDonald House on November 10 for a ceremonial beam signing marking an important milestone in the construction of a new Ronald McDonald House near Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.

The facility will provide a home away from home for families whose children are receiving medical treatment, allowing them to remain close to their loved ones during some of life’s most difficult moments.

Speaking about the importance of supporting families during difficult times, Panico said, “The importance of this project cannot be overstated at all. Life isn’t about what you get. It’s about what you give. And that’s a meaningful life. I’m happy to be part of this project and support it in any way I can.”

The approximately 60,000-square-foot facility will accommodate up to 30 families and feature 28 private family suites and two fully equipped apartments designed to meet the needs of patients with autoimmune conditions. The specialized apartments will include individual air filtration systems, kitchens, dining areas and laundry facilities, providing additional accommodations for families with specific medical needs.

Cynthia Wong Lippe, capital campaign chair for the new Ronald McDonald House, emphasized the organization’s commitment to keeping families together and providing a supportive environment while their children receive medical care.

“Having this facility here will allow people from all over the region to come to Stony Brook, to be welcomed here, to be cared for here and to be close to their children,” said Kornreich.

With construction funding largely secured, the organization is continuing its fundraising efforts to complete and furnish the facility. Remaining needs range from major equipment, including a generator, to everyday household essentials that will help transform the building into a comfortable home for visiting families.

The new Ronald McDonald House is expected to open in December 2027.

For more information about supporting the project, visit RonaldMcDonaldHouseLI.org.