Previously Published in The Messenger

It's been a week since the historic blue wave of 2026 washed across the United States. Since then, we've had the chance to talk with many Republicans.

All do have a sense of fury among the GOP and President Trump, particularly because it washed away effective legislators in local elections. It's further proof that Albany Democrats' even-year elections law is partisan damage control. While the national GOP deserved to get swept away because of Trump's disastrous presidency, which is now completely destroyed, we continue to hold that national elections and moods should not interfere with local environments, regardless of which party stands to benefit.

But they don't mourn the massacre last Tuesday. In fact, many are saying it's the best thing to happen to the Republican Party since Trump first came down that escalator in 2015 – for better or for worse.

We contend that the party stands to benefit from having a mostly cleaned house and an open bench. Moreover, it puts every other Republican on notice that no seat is truly safe. While this newspaper is not surprised by most of the results, we did fundamentally underestimate the Democrats' numerical gains in our forecast, mainly because we didn't think such a wave was possible in the current era of polarization.

We're glad we were proven wrong, frankly. This shows a true wave election that deviates from typical polarization is still possible. That the electorate can be that elastic in any direction these days might just have let off a little steam.

This paper's values align with most of the values of the Republican Party, and we criticize them not to denigrate the party, but improve it. Tuesday night incontrovertibly proved the party is in need of improvement.

The Numbers Tell the Story

While some ballots in the West are still coming in, Democrats seem poised to secure at least 260 seats. That's the largest House majority for either party since Tom Foley (D-WA) led a Democratic charge in 1990 to earn 267 seats. Democrats are on track to win the generic ballot by 12 to 13 points. That makes 2026 the first double-digit House popular vote margin since Democrats surged to a 10-point win in 2008. Before that, the last such margin was for Democrats in 1982.

Republicans lost seats that weren't even remotely on the radar. Institutions like Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Mike Carey (R-OH), and Bill Huizenga (R-MI) all went down. The mid-decade redistricting, which we opposed immediately after the "arms race" began in August 2025, didn't go as anticipated. Republicans hoped to earn 14 seats with their gerrymandering ploy, with only two of those states' remappings ordered by the courts.

Republicans only picked up one seat in Dallas-Fort Worth, and only by a hair. They went zero-for-four in Florida, and while they flipped the Memphis-based district they had carved up, Democrats pulled a stunner in a Nashville-to-Chattanooga seat by about 200 votes out of 200,000 ballots cast. There was no net gain in Tennessee for the GOP. In Ohio, Republicans had hoped to flip a Toledo-based seat, but instead came up short there and lost three, double-digit Trump seats in the wave. In North Carolina, Republicans failed to flip their targeted race there, and instead lost six of their own seats.

The humiliation, we think, was deserved for trying to cheat and effectively rig the election to pad their losses ahead of time. Their desperation was highly detectable when they started the process last summer, almost as if they were surrendering early, knowing they would have not delivered for the American people to trust them with power.

But even in districts and counties that went to Trump by as little as 20 and as many as 50 points just two years ago, Democrats either won them in key Senate races or Republicans barely won in the House races. Districts in places like South Carolina, Oklahoma, and even the ruby-red state of Idaho saw monumental leftward swings that were not anticipated by this newspaper or any major political handicapper.

The reality is, numbers like these aren't produced by just every Democrat hitting the polls and Democratic candidates winning nearly every Independent voters. Republican voters had a hand in this too, and we can't blame many of them, especially those who were part of Trump's unique big tent coalition in 2024. Younger voters, Hispanic voters, and many first-time voters are either never voting again, or never voting Republican again. It's one thing to court voters on the other side, but how exactly does a party finally convince a rightfully obstinate conscientious objector to give them their votes?

Trump and the GOP squandered unparalleled political capital that was given to them in 2024: the votes of historical non-voters. It turns out, they were right all along. Democrats and Republicans alike have gotten screwed by the faux-populist standard-bearers going back to Obama. Many voters on all ends of the spectrum have realized the pony only has one trick, all while also realizing they've been getting poorer and less free no matter who is in charge.

This is not what MAGA signed up for a decade ago, and that movement was still alive in 2024 and was enough to convince those who have seen the charade for far longer than most. They were proven right yet again, unfortunately.

Survivors on Notice

"Tell the other Republicans what you just saw," many Republican voters say to the incumbents who survived.

House Republicans who politically lived to tell the tale must now choose between the lesser of two evils – how the tables have turned. Is political retribution from the Trump Administration worse, or is political retribution from the voters worse? In our view, both roads lead to a dead end, but what remains to be seen is how aggressively the Trump Administration tries to retain its heavily marred image after the election. The lame-duck, hellbent-on-revenge president might just finally have to let bygones be bygones. The justice is oddly poetic.

Then again, the national GOP just went with Jim Jordan (R-OH) to lead the House and John Thune (R-SD) to continue leading the Senate. Those coronations didn't come without a fight, thankfully, but at-large, the national Republican Party seems less interested in doing soul-searching and would prefer rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

To be fair to the GOP, the Democrats are in their own fight. It's just been much more prominent this cycle, as would be expected for the opposition party in a crucial midterm. To their credit, they didn't squander their chances. While Republicans remained loyal to Trump and chewed up and spit out dissidents, the Democrats had some brutal infighting across the landscape, from the marquee state of Michigan to right here in Suffolk County.

We believe the GOP can respond to these mood shifts adequately and productively. Many of the Republicans we're talking to are actually optimistic.

And so are we.

The Sky is the Limit

Washington Republicans need to get back to true conservative, free-market, limited government values. The old playbook doesn't work for either side anymore, and while we agree that socialism is not the better option, their messaging was entirely wrong. They attacked socialism as a concept and warned against its ever-encroaching nature.

The United States already has socialist policies. The federal government's equities portfolio is larger than ever. The federal government redistributes wealth on a constant basis, particularly from the young to the old via Social Security, an inherently socialist policy, and from the taxpayer to the special interests. The federal government gives subsidies and tax breaks to giant corporations. The citizens' equities are tied to the stock market and losses are always socialized after a crash. Profits are, of course, privatized. Drug prices cannot be negotiated, which counters Capitalism 101.

Socialism is preferred among Millennials and Generation Z because they haven't witnessed true capitalism. What aspects of capitalism the U.S. does have is crony capitalism, free of guardrails that are necessary in any system of government. In the voting booth, perception is reality, and the declared party of capitalism, the GOP, has preferred to not uphold truly capitalist ideals in legislation.

Just as the Democrats needed to reflect after a humiliating night in 2024, Republicans will be doing the same this year, as 2026 was invariably more humiliating for them than 2024 was for Democrats.

The electorate also craves mavericks, not for a mere number on a bipartisan scorecard, but just a representative who can be nuanced and practical. The culture war issues shouldn't be at the forefront of the campaigns going forward. Democrats and Republicans are equally responsible for giving the culture wars more oxygen than they deserved, especially while not delivering for voters.

The Republicans should consider themselves freed from the albatross around their neck in Donald Trump. There was a short while where he had a political Midas Touch, but those days are clearly long gone. The party can rebuild itself with the populist ideals it needs while also identifying companions within their own ranks and even across the aisle in correcting the wrongs done to this country.

Something had to give at some point.