By Hank Russell

While New York State recently celebrated a milestone in legal cannabis sales, a local drug and alcohol addiction expert said there are still dangers related to the drug and its use and urged the state to use the funds towards educational campaigns and personal safety initiatives.

Since the state legalized adult-use sales in December 2022, it has seen more than $4.1 billion in sales, according to Governor Kathy Hochul's office, which called it a major economic milestone for the state's burgeoning cannabis industry. Additionally, during the third quarter of this year (July-September 2026), retail sales were at $1.41 billion. Over the past four years, the state issued 2,351 cannabis licenses, with 1,039 retailers and 744 dispensaries currently operating.

"When New York legalized adult-use cannabis, we made a promise to build an industry that is safe, fair and creates real opportunity for the communities hit hardest by decades of failed drug policies. Topping $4 billion in sales shows that promise is a reality," Hochul said. "Hundreds of licensed dispensaries are now open across the state, most licenses have gone to equity entrepreneurs, and cannabis revenue is going back to communities that need it most. We will keep shutting down illegal shops, stand up for small businesses that play by the rules and ensure this industry continues on a path of growth and equity."

"New York set out to build a cannabis market where opportunity is shared, equity is meaningful, and businesses have a real chance to succeed," said Jessica Garcia, the state's Cannabis Control Board chair. "Today, we are seeing that vision take shape across the state. This milestone reflects tremendous progress, but it also raises the bar for what comes next. The measure of this market's success will continue to be not only how much it grows, but whether that growth creates a lasting opportunity for the New Yorkers this market was designed to serve."

Jeffrey Reynolds, the president and CEO of the Garden City-based Family & Children's Association, said that the initial rollout of the cannabis market was "a disorganized disaster with lots of illicit shops and very little enforcement." However, "things have gotten better in the last year or so, but it’s important to consistently strike a balance between business interests and public health concerns, especially as the industry matures," he said.

Hochul also pointed out that the state has cracked down on the illegal cannabis market. Seven hundred thirty-eight illegal cannabis storefronts were shut down, 1,615 notices of violations were issued and an estimated value of $276,853,531 in illegal products were seized.

While he "wasn’t a fan of legalization," saying it "happened over our objections and hasn’t been perfect by any means," Reynolds said he continues to have "serious concerns about an approach to drug policy centered on incarceration and punishment."

Reynolds also worked with the Office of Cannabis Management on an "award-winning" and "groundbreaking" program called Cannabis Honestly, which provides resources to teenagers and adults on starting conversations about cannabis use.

"We’ve pushed the state when necessary to do things like curbing marketing efforts and I’ve started some great dialogues with the industry about ways in which we can work together to limit the downsides of a seismic policy shift," Reynolds said. "Nobody in the cannabis space sees kids as their target market and everyone is concerned about impaired driving, so there are more productive conversations happening now that the legalization question has been settled."

When asked if legalization is the answer, Reynolds replied, "Generally, no. People who are using fentanyl, heroin, pills or cocaine aren’t likely to trade those drugs for cannabis. Prevention education programs, access to treatment on demand and recovery supports are the key there. We have started to see a decline in alcohol use among young adults who have turned to cannabis instead, believing that the potential health and mental health consequences might be less. That’s important because alcohol kills more people in America annually than all drugs combined."

While the long-term effects of alcohol are known, "we don’t yet have a really good body of evidence" when it comes to long-term cannabis use, Reynolds said.

However, Reynolds said, it is important to point out that the potency of today's cannabis is unlike that of the cannabis from 30, 40 or even 50 years ago, but with some unwanted effects. "This is not your father’s pot," he said. "Cannabis has grown significantly stronger over the decades due to selective breeding and commercial cultivation. Some of that is linked to consumer demand as users develop a tolerance and look for higher potency products."

Short-term effects of using cannabis with higher concentrations of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) include dizziness, paranoia and impaired coordination, Reynolds said. Long-term effects include cannabis use disorder, acute psychiatric symptoms or psychosis, especially in vulnerable individuals.

"[The] biggest concern we are seeing is among people who turn into heavy chronic users because they struggle with anxiety, depression or insomnia that might better be treated in another way," Reynolds said. "The risks to young people, pregnant women and people with mental illnesses are heightened, but we are all at risk when folks drive high or under the influence."

While Reynolds acknowledges the state's cannabis sales milestone, he hopes the state will put the money to good use. "As New York state just passed the $4 billion mark in cannabis sales, I hope that more of the state’s tax windfalls will be dedicated to fact-based campaigns and evidence-based services that keep kids and families safe."