By Hank Russell

A recent study showed that New York State households accumulated more household debt in the past quarter and held the fourth-highest total household debt statewide. Further, it was also one of four states to hold more than $1 trillion in debt.

According to WalletHub, the average household in the Empire State held $154,769 in debt during the third quarter of 2026. That is an increase of $1,211 over Q2 2026, when it was $153,558 per household.

Hawaii had the highest average household debt with $283,166, while Mississippi had the lowest, based on WalletHub data. The Aloha State saw the highest quarterly debt increase at $2,216, while Mississippi's debt grew by only $648 - the lowest in the nation.

The statistics were compiled using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, TransUnion and the Federal Reserve.

Additionally, the state's debt is 2% lower than the national average, with U.S. households owing $157,899. Although the U.S. per-household debt is higher than New York's, it is below the all-time high of $173,883 per household.

WalletHub also found that New York was fourth in total household debt in the state, behind California, Texas and Florida. New York's total household debt was $1,074,804,263,389 during the third quarter of 2026. California topped the list with $3,224,365,764,735, while the state with the least total household debt was Wyoming, owing $33,447,203,415.

New York was also had the fourth-highest increase in total household debt quarter over quarter. The state's debt grew by $9,353,163,202, according to WalletHub. California had the highest increase of $28,059,080,380, while Wyoming had the lowest of $291,064,302.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said inflation may be one of the reasons why households are in debt. According to Trading Economics, the inflation rate in September was 3.7%, up from 3.4% in July and August and 3% from September 2025. (The inflation rate for October 2026 was not released because it could not be referenced against the October 2025 rate, which was not published due to the government shutdown.)

"Inflation may be pushing people to borrow more just to afford necessities," Lupo said. "However, residents of some states may be able to handle an increased debt load well, which is why it's important to also considerdelinquency rates to see whether people have enough income and good enough budgeting skills to keep up with higher loan payments."