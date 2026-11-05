Teen Indicted for Gang-Related Shooting at LIRR Station

Two Alleged Accomplices in Custody

A 19-year-old from Wyandanch was indicted for allegedly shooting a perceived gang rival and striking an innocent bystander at the Bellport Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station last month. Two alleged accomplices were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in the shooting.

Co-defendant Javar Baskerville, 18, of Huntington, and a 17-year-old accomplice were arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree for their roles in the shooting.

On October 9 at approximately 1:05 a.m., Jahmez Cureton, Javar Baskerville and the 17-year-old co-defendant, all alleged Crips gang members, boarded an eastbound train at Jamaica Station with another associate. While on the train, the crew allegedly saw a rival gang member onboard and proceeded to put on masks and gloves. They stood by the exit door of the train to see where the perceived rival would disembark.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., the train arrived at the Bellport train station. The three defendants and an associate allegedly exited the train, proceeded to the platform and down the exit ramp. When the perceived rival exited at the same stop, Cureton allegedly reached for his firearm, turned around and ran back in the direction of the train platform.

As alleged, Cureton then pointed and discharged his firearm in the direction of the rival. The bullet struck the intended target, entering and exiting his right shoulder. The bullet then struck an unintended LIRR passenger in the right shoulder. Both victims were treated for non-life threating injuries at a local hospital and discharged.

On October 13, Cureton was arrested at the Deer Park LIRR train station. During the arrest, members of law enforcement recovered a gray/blue camouflage mask allegedly worn by the defendant during the shooting.

On November 5, Cureton, 19, was arraigned on a grand jury indictment before the Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski for the following charges:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B violent felony

Attempted Assault in the First Degree, a Class C violent felony

two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Class D violent felonies

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Class C violent felonies

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a Class D felony

"As alleged, these defendants displayed a complete disregard for human life when they targeted a perceived rival and opened fire on a public train platform, striking two people," said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. "My office will not tolerate gang violence in Suffolk County. Thanks to the diligent work of our police partners, we have secured a grand jury indictment against Jahmez Cureton, who we allege fired at the two victims. The two alleged accomplices are also in custody and face serious charges."

Pilewski ordered Cureton remanded without bail during the pendency of the case. Cureton is due back in court on December 10, 2026, and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted on the top count.

On October 28, 2026, Baskerville, 18, was arrested outside a residence in Bellport. On October 29, Baskerville was arraigned before District Court Judge Evan Zuckerman on one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B violent felony.

Zuckerman ordered Baskerville held on $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or $2.5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. The defendant is due back in court on November 25 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted on the top count.

On October 29, the 17-year-old co-defendant was arrested at Stony Brook University Hospital after receiving treatment for injuries allegedly sustained in a separate gang-related shooting. On October 31, he was arraigned before District Court Judge John B. Zollo on a charge of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B violent felony.

Zollo ordered the defendant held on $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or $2.5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. The defendant is due back in court on November 20, 2026, and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted on the top count.