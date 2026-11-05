Fire Department EMT Indicted for Sexual Abuse

A Centreach man who worked as an emergency medical technician (EMT) was indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a co-worker during the victim's work shift in July.

On July 4 at approximately 12:27 a.m., Mason Maguire arrived at the Farmingville Fire Department on Horseblock Road, although he was not scheduled to work at that time. While at the firehouse, the defendant, who was employed as an EMT, allegedly forcibly sexually abused a female co-worker.

The victim attempted to leave the room immediately after the abuse, but Maguire allegedly physically prevented the female co-worker from leaving by grabbing her arms and twisting them behind her back while holding her in place.

On July 8, Maguire was arrested on a misdemeanor charge. Upon continued investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office's Public Corruption Bureau, prosecutors secured a grand jury indictment against Maguire on additional charges.

On November 5, Maguire, 26, was arraigned before Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen M. Wilutis on indicted charges of:

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class D violent felony

Forcible Touching, a Class A misdemeanor

Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor

"The badge and uniform of a first responder are symbols of trust, service and protection - not a shield for sexual abuse," said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. "This defendant is accused of violating a coworker in the very place where she should have been able to feel safe. That betrayal is disgraceful and an affront to every first responder who answers the call to serve. We will pursue justice for the victim and ensure that this defendant is held accountable for his alleged actions."

Wilutis ordered Maguire held on $10,000 cash, $30,000 bond, and $100,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court on November 25 and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on the top count, which is a registrable sex offense.