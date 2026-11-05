Two Recent Wins against Woke in Our Schools

By Steve Levy

A school board in Sonoma Valley, in suburban California, just voted to end its policy of flying a pride flag on its premises for the entire year. The school board made the determination that the only flags that should be flown year-round are the American flag and the California state flag.

Meanwhile, New York State has suddenly expressed willingness to possibly be more flexible with its ban on Native American logos for New York schools, including many on Long Island, that have been litigating the issue.

And it may be possible that Long Island schools can go back to using names such as "Warriors," so long as there are no Native American implications.

Bravo.

That's what we've been saying for the longest time.

This flag controversy is similar to what transpired in school districts in Suffolk County.

Woke advocates on the Connetquot school board continued the push to have pride posters and flags for the entire school year. The board was rightly concerned that a Pandora's box was being opened in which other interest groups would want their flags flown as well. An appellate court eventually supported the board's decision.

What happens when the pro-choice and the pro-life groups want to have some kind of permanent presence in the school?

What about those who want to show allegiance to Ukraine in its battle against Russia?

Most folks had nothing against having flags on occasion as part of a lesson plan, but the idea of having permanent flags and posters resulted in the school itself taking policy decisions on various controversial matters.

That's why it always made sense to restrict the flags just to the American flag and state.

Another problem that the California board faced was recent Supreme Court decisions that had held that, once the door was opened to one religion or interest group to be given space and time in the school, the district could not discriminate against others.

So the easiest solution, from both a legal and practical standpoint, as well as being fair and not alienating a huge chunk of the community, was to keep it to just the state flag and the American flag.

The Wokesters out there who want to indoctrinate our children into their way of thinking will not relent, but hopefully saner voices will prevail.

Steve Levy is President of Common Sense Strategies, a political consulting firm. He served as Suffolk County Executive, as a NYS Assemblyman, and host of the "On the Right Side Podcast.” He is the author of "Solutions to America's Problems" and "Bias in the Media." www.SteveLevy.info, steve@commonsensestrategies.com.