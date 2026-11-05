Shirley Man Arrested for Sex Trafficking

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Shirley man for sex trafficking following a year-and-a-half long investigation.

Following an investigation that began in May 2025, it was determined Anton Trent was allegedly forcing a 29-year-old woman into prostitution. It was reported that, if she did not comply, he allegedly subjected her to violent sexual abuse.

Suffolk County Human Trafficking Investigations Unit detectives executed search warrants at two locations in Shirley on November 5 and arrested Trent.

Human Trafficking Investigations Unit detectives were assisted by the FBI, detectives from the Seventh Squad, Narcotics Section, Telephone Records and Surveillance Unit, Criminal Intelligence Section and officers from Seventh Precinct Patrol, Seventh Precinct Anti-Crime Unit, Seventh Precinct Crime Unit, Warrants Section, Fifth Precinct Anti-Crime Unit, and Nassau County District Attorney Investigators and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Trent, 50, was charged with Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree, Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and three counts of Sex Trafficking. Trent will be held overnight at the Third Precinct and will be arraigned on November 6 at First District Court in Central Islip.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have additional information on this case or other cases to call 631-854-7512 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS .