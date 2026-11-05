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East Meadow

Pedestrian Hit by Car, Dies While Crossing Roadway

By Hank Russell,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044rFG_1Go4s2WY00

A woman has died after being hit by a car as she was crossing the street in East Meadow.

On November 4 at 6:56 p.m., a 2014 Lexus driven by a 32-year-old woman was heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of Clearmeadow Drive and struck a Nancy Servellon, 58, of Long Beach, who was crossing Hempstead Turnpike. Servellon was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

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