Pedestrian Hit by Car, Dies While Crossing Roadway

A woman has died after being hit by a car as she was crossing the street in East Meadow.

On November 4 at 6:56 p.m., a 2014 Lexus driven by a 32-year-old woman was heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of Clearmeadow Drive and struck a Nancy Servellon, 58, of Long Beach, who was crossing Hempstead Turnpike. Servellon was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.