Schumer Betrays Jewish Community By Condemning Stevens

If you want to know what the quest for power can do to an individual, look no further than the metamorphosis of U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York), who evolved from a self-proclaimed middle-class moderate in his early days as a congressman to a transactional Senate leader who would sell his soul for total control.

This past week, Schumer had the temerity to lash out at Michigan congresswoman Haley Stevens for abandoning her support of antisemitic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and casting her vote for Republican Mike Rogers.

Stevens was outraged that El-Sayed would not vigorously condemn what was the most racist, antisemitic political ad we have ever seen. It was posted by the relatives of Hasan Piker, the evil antisemitic podcaster who was joined at the hip with El-Sayed throughout the Democratic primary season.

The horrific ad placed the blame for the high cost of eggs on America's decision to support Israel in its struggle against the Hamas terrorists.

Imagine what the reaction would've been had a Republican issued an ad blaming the high price of oranges on the government spending money on minority welfare recipients. People would go justifiably apoplectic and demand those associated with the ad, or who refused to condemn it, as being disqualified for office.

We would've hoped that Chuck Schumer, who once billed himself as the strongest defender of Israel within Congress, would've been the one stepping up to lash out against this insidious hate against the Jewish community.

But Chuck was silent.

Just as he was when Jews were being attacked on college campuses across America in the aftermath of the October 7 genocide perpetrated against Israel by the Hamas terrorists.

Schumer actually gave advice to the presidents to lay low and let the volatile situation blow over, rather than demanding that they take concrete, aggressive action to punish the perpetrators and reopen those campuses so all the students, including the Jewish students, could walk the grounds in peace.

The days of Schumer protecting the Jewish community and the concept of liberalism in the best sense of the word are long gone, and have been replaced by engagements in any transactional maneuvers that will maximize his power by avoiding an alienation of the ever-growing radical left within the Democratic base.

Schumer knows the only way he can become majority leader is if the Democrats get a majority in the Senate, and he believes that can only happen if he appeases the far left.

There once was a time when men of principle would stand up and say they don't care what the political consequences are for them personally; they cannot sit by silently while they see their fellow Jews being persecuted.

Had Schumer stood up for the Jewish community early on, he could've beaten back the ascent of the radical Islamic/Marxist coalition. But instead, he decided to placate them and allowed them to grow.

And now they are eating him… and the rest of his party.