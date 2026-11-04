Hochul Wins Second Term As Governor

First All-Female Ticket Elected to Albany

By Hank Russell

In a very contentious race for governor, incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul successfully fended off a challenge from her Republican challenger, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

According to unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections, Hochul received 59.13% of the vote, while Blakeman got 39.66% of the vote. There were 3.487,762 ballots cast for Hochul, compared to 2,339,365 for her opponent.

Hochul edged Blakeman in his own backyard. The governor held a 49.92%-49.09% edge in Nassau, with a little more than 4,000 votes between them, based on NYS BOE data. In Suffolk, the margin was basically the same - 49.75% for Hochul, 49.01% for Blakeman, again with over 4,000 votes making the difference.

This election is historic on two fronts: Hochul is the first woman to be reelected governor and New York. In addition, she will be joined by her lieutenant governor, former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, making it the first all-female ticket to be elected to Albany.

Most of their campaigns consisted of back-and-forth exchanges, with Hochul claiming Blakeman to be a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and his policies, which she said jacked up prices on gas, healthcare, and groceries. Blakeman, meanwhile, accused Hochul of raising utility rates 48 times and imposing taxes on residents, such as congestion pricing.

Hochul replaced Andrew Cuomo as governor in 2021 and was elected to the post in 2022.

"Two women from opposite sides of the state, both so far from the halls of power now entrusted in leading the greatest state in the nation," Hochul told her supporters last night, according to Newsday TV.

The outlet also reported that Blakeman called Hochul to concede the race.

"The election is over, so we all have to unify and work together and make for a better state of New York," he said.

Dems Dominate Other State Races

It was a blue wave in New York as Democrats captured other state races, too.

In the race for attorney general, Letitia James won another term against Saritha Komatireddy. James collected 3,470,333 votes - or 58.86% of the vote - while Komatireddy garnered 38.89% of the vote, with 2,292,938 votes.

Thomas P. DiNapoli won reelection for state comptroller, beating out Joseph Hernandez, 62.79%-34.40%. DiNapoli received 3,701,631 votes, compared to 2,027,847 for Hernandez.

(Note: The NYS BOE is advising that these results do not include a significant number of unscanned emergency Election Day ballots from Westchester County. Accordingly, the results are incomplete and are subject to change as additional ballots are scanned and tabulated.)