Congressional Incumbents Claim Victory

By Hank Russell

All four congressional incumbents - two Republicans and two Democrats - claimed victory in a series of races, some of which were hotly contested. While these officials will have the opportunity to represent their constituents again for the next two years, the landscape will be different as control of both houses of Congress changes hands in January.

Although the Democrats assumed control of the House last night, there was some consolation for the attendees at the Suffolk GOP viewing party last night as two candidates from the party both won re-election, although it wasn't easy.

Nick LaLota claimed victory over Democrat Chris Gallant, with a margin of victory of less than two percentage points. LaLota received 49.97% of the votes, garnering 152,546 votes, while Gallant received 145,869 votes or 47.78% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections. (All results are unofficial.)

Standing on the stage at Stereo Garden in Patchogue with his family, LaLota told the crowd, "For the third time, you entrusted me with the extraordinary honor of representing you in the United States Congress. … In the Navy, I learned that the ship is just as strong as its crew and, in this arena, I've never served with a better crew."

He thanked those for voting for him and told those who voted for his opponent that he will "always continue to serve you. My door is always open. We don't always have to agree on everything, but we can always work together and always fight for your family, regardless of your political affiliation."

LaLota said he understands the frustration from the American people over costs and lack of affordability, "They expect more from their elected leaders. We would make a mistake if we didn't listen. I've always learned that serving in office isn't about winning arguments or scoring political points. It's about delivering results to the people we are charged to serve."

Long Island Life & Politics asked LaLota what his top priority will be when he returns to Congress. He said that he is looking to get appropriations bills signed that "mean a lot to Long Island, mean a lot to the state and the country."

When asked how that could be done now that the Democrats have taken control of Congress, he replied, "By necessity, there will have to be bipartisan cooperation. I have always tried to work with everybody, regardless of party, when it comes to America's best interests.

However, according to a report from Patch, Gallant has yet to concede the race. In a statement, he said, “At this time, there are still votes to count, and every single one of them deserves to be counted. It's obvious now that this election was not what people thought it would be. The closeness of these results shows that Long Island is not satisfied with the status quo."

Meanwhile, Garbarino claimed victory over his Democratic opponent, Pat Halpin, who has had a storied career in politics, including previously serving as Suffolk County Executive. The incumbent Republican received 124,271 votes - or 49.67% of the vote - while 118,680 ballots were cast for Halpin, comprising 47.43% of the vote, according to the BOE.

Since the Second Congressional District also entails parts of Nassau, the NYS BOE broke down votes by county. In Suffolk, Halpin holds a slight edge, 49.50%-47.45%, while, among Nassau voters, Garbarino more than doubled up on his opponent, 65.95%-32.27%.

"It was a hell of a fight, it was closer than we wanted, but it was still came out on top," Garbarino said. "We had the winning message, we got it out."

Whereas Suffolk reelected two Republicans, Nassau voters, conversely, chose to send two Democrats back to Washington. But, unlike the Suffolk races, the returning congresspeople defeated their opponents by wide margins.

Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) claimed victory over his GOP opponent, Mike LiPetri, with Suozzi collecting 141,870 votes (53.86%) to LiPetri's 115,330 (43.78%), according to unofficial NYS BOE results. LiPetri, an attorney and former New York State Assemblyman, ran against Suozzi two years ago and lost by three percentage points, according to Eyewitness News.

Nassau voters gave Suozzi an edge of 52.19%-45.50%, while, in Suffolk, the margin was even wider at 58.66%-38.69%.

In his speech to supporters at The Inn at New Hyde Park, Suozzi said, "First, I want to thank God for everything that he's given to me and to my family," according to The Long Island Press. "But I have some, I have some bad news, and I have some good news. The bad news is, it looks like nobody's gonna get their $5,000 check. The good news is, democracy works."

The Press also reported that LiPetri has yet to concede the race.

In the 4th Congressional District, Laura Gillen (D-Garden City) won reelection, defeating her Republican opponent, Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Jeanine Driscoll, 55.34%-42.19%. Gillen collected 146,755 votes, while 111,878 ballots went to Driscoll, according to unofficial results from NYS BOE.