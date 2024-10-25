Long Island Business News announces 2024 40 Under Forty honorees

Long Island Business News has announced this year’s 40 Under Forty honorees.



40 Under Forty recognizes Long Island professionals 40 years of age or younger who are distinguishing themselves in business, government, education and the nonprofit sector. They have a proven track record of career success, are actively engaged in mentoring and promoting their professions, and find time to give back to their communities. The honorees were selected by a committee of previous recipients and the leadership team of Long Island Business News.



A listing of winners is below:



2024 40 Under Forty Honorees



Patrick Bardsley, Spectrum Designs Foundation



Samuel L. Bifulco, Sahn Ward Braff Coschignano PLLC



Rory Bulovas, Bulovas Restorations Inc.



Joseph Calamia II, Sales Tax Defense LLC



Amanda Chirco, Island Harvest Food Bank



Kenneth J. Falcon, Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP



Lisa Fenech, Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone LLP



Laurence Emmons Ford, Langan Engineering & Environmental Services



Ronald Gonzales, RJG Consulting Group LLC



Eric Hirani, Infinite Consulting Corp



Bernadette Kasnicki, Rivkin Radler LLP



Andrew Kelly, VHB



Hanna E. Kirkpatrick, Jaspan Schlesinger Narendran LLP



Jennifer L. Koo, Sales Tax Defense LLC



DawnMarie D. Kuhn, Suffolk County Legislature



Samantha Marie Lawson, Yung Hip Professionals



Rebecca Lukeman, SCO Family of Services



Robert Mannino, The Kulka Group



Steven Victor McCory, General Integrated Project Management & Services Inc.



Brooke Mellett, The Nicholas Center



Burak Meyveci, Pine Hollow Club



Justin Miller, KPMG LLC



Paige Marie O'Brien, Family & Children's Association (FCA)



Margaret Pepitone, Salty Dawgs Pet Care Inc.



Paolo Angelo Pironi, Pironi Homes



Pam Richter, Henry Schein Inc.



Caitlin Roeder, CN Guidance and Counseling Services



Ryan M. Rosenberg, Cashin Spinelli & Ferretti LLC



Dr. Leigh Rust, New View Psychology Group



Nicole Stefanakos, Citizens Bank



Megan M. Stewart, Adelphi University



Elizabeth S. Sy, Rivkin Radler LLP



Joseph Tricarico, Elecnor Hawkeye



Stephen R. Tricarico, Town of Brookhaven



Christopher C. Veros, AHRC Suffolk



Tiffany Victor-Lovelace, Brookhaven National Laboratory



Brendan J. Warner, P.E., Suffolk County Water Authority



Liana Inzerillo Werner, Long Island Board of REALTORS (LIBOR)



Daniel Robert Zori, Ronald McDonald House New York



John Zummo, Anchin



“The 2024 40 Under Forty honorees are talented young leaders who juggle many responsibilities. They strive to make positive change in their respective career, profession and community, and also know the importance of mentoring and giving back,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Long Island Business News. “We at Long Island Business News are pleased to recognize their achievements and look forward to their future accomplishments.”



The honorees will be recognized Dec. 10 at a celebration at Crest Hollow Country Club, 8325 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury. The evening begins at 4 p.m. with networking, food stations and drinks. The awards program starts at 5 p.m. followed by a dessert reception, drinks and additional networking opportunities. The event hashtag is #LIBNevents.



There are various sponsorship levels available, which include the right to use the event logo, multimedia marketing, a table to share with co-workers and guests at the event, and much more. If seats are available after the sponsorship deadline, a limited number of individual tickets will go on sale. Tables are only available with sponsorship. To secure a sponsorship to ensure you and your guests can celebrate together, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com .



Honorees will be profiled in a special section which will be inserted into the Dec. 13 issue of Long Island Business News and will be available online at LIBN.com.



For more information and the most updated listing of sponsors, visit libn.com/event/40-under-40-awards/.

