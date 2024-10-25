Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Long Island Business News

    Long Island Business News announces 2024 40 Under Forty honorees

    By Regina Jankowski,

    1 days ago

    Long Island Business News has announced this year’s 40 Under Forty honorees.

    40 Under Forty recognizes Long Island professionals 40 years of age or younger who are distinguishing themselves in business, government, education and the nonprofit sector. They have a proven track record of career success, are actively engaged in mentoring and promoting their professions, and find time to give back to their communities. The honorees were selected by a committee of previous recipients and the leadership team of Long Island Business News.

    A listing of winners is below:

    2024 40 Under Forty Honorees

    Patrick Bardsley, Spectrum Designs Foundation

    Samuel L. Bifulco, Sahn Ward Braff Coschignano PLLC

    Rory Bulovas, Bulovas Restorations Inc.

    Joseph Calamia II, Sales Tax Defense LLC

    Amanda Chirco, Island Harvest Food Bank

    Kenneth J. Falcon, Falcon Rappaport &amp; Berkman LLP

    Lisa Fenech, Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein &amp; Breitstone LLP

    Laurence Emmons Ford, Langan Engineering &amp; Environmental Services

    Ronald Gonzales, RJG Consulting Group LLC

    Eric Hirani, Infinite Consulting Corp

    Bernadette Kasnicki, Rivkin Radler LLP

    Andrew Kelly, VHB

    Hanna E. Kirkpatrick, Jaspan Schlesinger Narendran LLP

    Jennifer L. Koo, Sales Tax Defense LLC

    DawnMarie D. Kuhn, Suffolk County Legislature

    Samantha Marie Lawson, Yung Hip Professionals

    Rebecca Lukeman, SCO Family of Services

    Robert Mannino, The Kulka Group

    Steven Victor McCory, General Integrated Project Management &amp; Services Inc.

    Brooke Mellett, The Nicholas Center

    Burak Meyveci, Pine Hollow Club

    Justin Miller, KPMG LLC

    Paige Marie O'Brien, Family &amp; Children's Association (FCA)

    Margaret Pepitone, Salty Dawgs Pet Care Inc.

    Paolo Angelo Pironi, Pironi Homes

    Pam Richter, Henry Schein Inc.

    Caitlin Roeder, CN Guidance and Counseling Services

    Ryan M. Rosenberg, Cashin Spinelli &amp; Ferretti LLC

    Dr. Leigh Rust, New View Psychology Group

    Nicole Stefanakos, Citizens Bank

    Megan M. Stewart, Adelphi University

    Elizabeth S. Sy, Rivkin Radler LLP

    Joseph Tricarico, Elecnor Hawkeye

    Stephen R. Tricarico, Town of Brookhaven

    Christopher C. Veros, AHRC Suffolk

    Tiffany Victor-Lovelace, Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Brendan J. Warner, P.E., Suffolk County Water Authority

    Liana Inzerillo Werner, Long Island Board of REALTORS (LIBOR)

    Daniel Robert Zori, Ronald McDonald House New York

    John Zummo, Anchin

    “The 2024 40 Under Forty honorees are talented young leaders who juggle many responsibilities. They strive to make positive change in their respective career, profession and community, and also know the importance of mentoring and giving back,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Long Island Business News. “We at Long Island Business News are pleased to recognize their achievements and look forward to their future accomplishments.”

    The honorees will be recognized Dec. 10 at a celebration at Crest Hollow Country Club, 8325 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury. The evening begins at 4 p.m. with networking, food stations and drinks. The awards program starts at 5 p.m. followed by a dessert reception, drinks and additional networking opportunities. The event hashtag is #LIBNevents.

    There are various sponsorship levels available, which include the right to use the event logo, multimedia marketing, a table to share with co-workers and guests at the event, and much more. If seats are available after the sponsorship deadline, a limited number of individual tickets will go on sale. Tables are only available with sponsorship. To secure a sponsorship to ensure you and your guests can celebrate together, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com .

    Honorees will be profiled in a special section which will be inserted into the Dec. 13 issue of Long Island Business News and will be available online at LIBN.com.

    For more information and the most updated listing of sponsors, visit libn.com/event/40-under-40-awards/.

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit libn.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Related Search

    Long IslandYoung business leadersNonprofit sectorLong Island business newsLong Island board of RealtorsCareer success

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria11 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 17 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post16 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy