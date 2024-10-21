Prominent healthcare attorney joins Rivkin Radler

Prominent healthcare attorney Norton Travis has joined Rivkin Radler, a law firm with offices in Uniondale. Travis is now of counsel in the firm’s Health Services Practice Group.



With a career spanning more than 40 years, Travis cofounded Garfunkel, Wild & Travis, a law firm that focuses on health care. Here, Travis oversaw the firm’s corporate and mergers and acquisitions practice. He then went on to serve in executive leadership positions at national and local healthcare businesses.



During his career, Travis served as executive vice president and general counsel at a national oncology practice, where he led mergers and acquisitions both in the United States and in Latin America.



Travis coordinated the formation and $350 million funding for the New York Proton Center, a facility created through Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Montefiore Health System and Mount Sinai Health System that offers advanced cancer care.



Travis also served as CEO of ProHealth Dental, dental clinics that affiliated with several major health systems in New York.



“Norton brings a unique background, experience and expertise to our firm,” Evan Krinick, Rivkin Radler’s managing partner said in a news release about Travis joining the firm.



“We are honored that he has chosen us to continue his distinguished career,” Krinick added.



“I have had the privilege of working with Norton for many years,” Benjamin Malerba, Rivkin Radler’s Health Services Group co-chair said in the news release.



“In addition to his broad knowledge of the legal issues facing healthcare providers, his business instincts and experience bring a unique asset to our practice. I’m truly excited to be working with him,” Malerba added.



Travis said he looked forward to bringing his expertise to the firm, whose attorneys assist clients in navigating healthcare laws and regulations. The firm also assists healthcare clients spot emerging trends and opportunities in changing laws, regulations and policies.



“The healthcare industry remains highly dynamic with great opportunities for continued consolidations,” Travis said in the news release.



“Since leaving the law firm business over 15 years ago, I have had a true insider’s look on how to make healthcare businesses successful,” he added. “I look forward to working with Ben and the team at Rivkin Radler and sharing these experiences with the firm’s diverse client base.”



In addition to its Uniondale location, Rivkin Radler has offices in New York City, Albany and Poughkeepsie as well as Hackensack, NJ, and Jacksonville, FL.

