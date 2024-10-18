Oyster Bay mixed-use property fetches $1.9M

A mixed-use property in Oyster Bay has sold for $1.9 million.



Kerri Albers purchased the two-story, 5,000-square-foot building on .09 acres at 53-59 West Main St.



The fully occupied property on the southeast corner of West Main Street and Spring Street has four retail stores on the ground level and three apartments above.



Jennifer Keschner of Signature Premier Properties represented the buyer, while Giuseppe Gregorio, Luca DiCiero and Nick Evangelista of NY Space Finders represented the seller, HB Binder Equities LLC, in the sales transaction.

Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit libn.com or sign up for our newsletter .