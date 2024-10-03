Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Long Island Business News

    Florio: Fed rate cut is an opportunity LI must seize to increase housing

    By Opinion,

    2 days ago

    The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates, with the prospect of more to come, was widely hailed as a boon for the local housing market because it will lower mortgage rates, and in turn, make it easier to afford a house. Without question, lower interest rates will reduce mortgage payments. However, that alone will not address the significant obstacles many young families face when buying a house or upgrading to a larger space as they have children.

    The high rates we have had for years have slowed demand for sure, discouraging first-time buyers from entering the market and keeping current owners with low rates locked into homes they might have already outgrown. That has created a tight market by reducing inventory and the number of buyers. At the same time, the low inventory has kept housing process increasing here on Long Island. From that perspective, lower rates should entice more sellers off the sidelines and make it easier for new buyers to afford a home. But it won’t happen overnight, and the short-term prognosis is not as rosy as some would like new home buyers

    to believe.

    As buyers re-enter the market, that will only increase competition for homes. Yes, more inventory should come onto the market as people look to upgrade to larger homes, but that is not likely to be enough to handle the increased demand from buyers. We all know people who have had to bid above the asking price to get a house, and we can expect that to continue into the near future.

    To make matters worse, the high rates discouraged new home construction over the last few years, and many developers had to put projects on pause. As a result, the pipeline to bring new inventory into the market is hardly robust. The lower rates will facilitate many of those same developers to restart their projects, but it will be awhile before those new homes hit the market.

    The reality is buying a house on Long Island is not going to get magically easier overnight because of the Fed’s decision, even as we welcome it. Rather than wishful thinking, we need real action from government leaders and community leaders alike. We need to face the hard truth that building new homesboth single family and multifamily homes is harder than it should be in communities across the Island.

    We all know the arguments: more homes mean more kids enrolled in schools, more traffic on our streets and more stress on government services, so let’s not do anything. It’s “NIMBYism” at its worst, and unfortunately a handful of loud voices scares our elected officials into inaction and delayswhich kills projects. As a result, taxes keep increasing, the cost of living keep going up, and we are driving more young people off the Island to places like North Carolina and Florida.

    This is not a call for giving developers carte blanche when it comes to new projects. It’s a call for a sensible, balanced approach that recognizes we need more housing on Long Island if we have any hope to keep it affordable so our kids can stay here and raise their families. It’s a call for community leaders and elected officials alike to stand up to the vocal minority that wants to close the door on all new projects to protect their own interests at the expense of the rest of us. It’s a call on state leaders to support new housing programsnot mandateshere on Long Island but also in places like New York City, where the housing crisis keeps pushing people into the suburbs, driving up prices to levels local families cannot afford.

    The Fed’s decision to cut rates should be viewed as an opportunity to renew our commitment to keep young families and senior citizens here on Long Island by spurring the sensible development of new housing. It is one important step that must be met with real action at the state and local levels. We must seize this opportunity or watch as more of our friends and families get priced out of the market and leave Long Island for other states to pursue their dreams of owning a home.

    &nbsp;

    Mike Florio is CEO of the Long Island Builders Institute (LIBI), an Islandia-based association representing commercial and residential builders, remodelers, multi-family developers, rental buildings, general contractors and professionals.

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit libn.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz2 hours ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy