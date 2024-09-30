On Long Island, a cancer institute launches skin cancer program

The Lake Success-based Northwell Health Cancer Institute has launched its Skin Cancer Program, which is designed to treat patients with complex skin cancers.



Leading the program is Dr. Bhuvanesh Singh. He is charged with developing multiple integrated centers that will provide comprehensive skin cancer care including general dermatology, Mohs surgery, convectional surgery, and reconstruction, integrated with radiation and chemotherapy. These centers will not only provide care, but also focus on research to help shape the future of skin cancer treatment.



Singh is a board-certified otolaryngologist and physician-scientist. He specializes in head and neck surgery and reconstruction with a particular expertise in skin cancers. He joins Northwell after 27 years at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where he served as the director of Laboratory of Epithelial Cancer Biology and founder and co-director of the Advanced Skin Cancer Management and Prevention Program.



“Dr. Singh brings his years of experience as a head and neck surgeon from Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center to Northwell, where he will help establish a premiere skin cancer program with centers throughout the New York region and beyond,” Dr. Richard Barakat, the physician-in-chief and executive director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, said in a news release about the new program.



“His expertise in the surgical management of skin cancers in the head and neck will enhance the collaborative efforts of our dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, and medical and radiation oncologists ensuring that Northwell's diverse patients will receive the most innovative skin cancer treatments available,” Barakat added.



“My goal is to create something new and unique at Northwell,” Singh said in the news release.



“I envision a comprehensive skin cancer program that brings together all aspects of care in one location. This unique, integrated approach will be especially beneficial for patients with complex skin cancers, offering them a single destination to address all their needs and eliminate the hassle of multiple office visits,” Singh added.



Throughout his career, Singh delivered more than 500 lectures worldwide and was recognized with awards for his clinical and research. He has served on committees that develop national cancer treatment guidelines and parameters used for cancer staging. Singh performed nearly 10,000 surgical procedures and developed surgical approaches to enhance outcomes for the most common head and neck surgical procedures. Additionally, in his experience in both cancer ablation and facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgery he strives to optimize cancer care while achieving exceptional cosmetic and functional results from his patients.



He is actively involved in clinical, translational and basic science research aimed at improving treatments for people with cancer. Singh has published over 200 articles in such journals as Cell, Nature Chemical Biology, Genes and Development, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Journal of Clinical Oncology, EMBO, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and Cancer Research.



He has authored over 30 book chapters and served as editor of multiple textbooks on head and neck cancer. He will bring his clinical and translational research to Northwell, including his work to develop an anti-tumor drug to improve cure rates for a diverse group of cancers including those of the skin, lung, head and neck, pancreas, breast and esophagus.



With a focus on holistic care and collaborative approaches, Singh aims to ensure that each patient feels valued and supported throughout their treatment journey.

