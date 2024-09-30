Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Long Island Business News

    On Long Island, a cancer institute launches skin cancer program

    By Adina Genn,

    2 days ago

    The Lake Success-based Northwell Health Cancer Institute has launched its Skin Cancer Program, which is designed to treat patients with complex skin cancers.

    Leading the program is Dr. Bhuvanesh Singh. He is charged with developing multiple integrated centers that will provide comprehensive skin cancer care including general dermatology, Mohs surgery, convectional surgery, and reconstruction, integrated with radiation and chemotherapy. These centers will not only provide care, but also focus on research to help shape the future of skin cancer treatment.

    Singh is a board-certified otolaryngologist and physician-scientist. He specializes in head and neck surgery and reconstruction with a particular expertise in skin cancers. He joins Northwell after 27 years at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where he served as the director of Laboratory of Epithelial Cancer Biology and founder and co-director of the Advanced Skin Cancer Management and Prevention Program.

    “Dr. Singh brings his years of experience as a head and neck surgeon from Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center to Northwell, where he will help establish a premiere skin cancer program with centers throughout the New York region and beyond,” Dr. Richard Barakat, the physician-in-chief and executive director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, said in a news release about the new program.

    “His expertise in the surgical management of skin cancers in the head and neck will enhance the collaborative efforts of our dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, and medical and radiation oncologists ensuring that Northwell's diverse patients will receive the most innovative skin cancer treatments available,” Barakat added.

    “My goal is to create something new and unique at Northwell,” Singh said in the news release.

    “I envision a comprehensive skin cancer program that brings together all aspects of care in one location. This unique, integrated approach will be especially beneficial for patients with complex skin cancers, offering them a single destination to address all their needs and eliminate the hassle of multiple office visits,” Singh added.

    Throughout his career, Singh delivered more than 500 lectures worldwide and was recognized with awards for his clinical and research. He has served on committees that develop national cancer treatment guidelines and parameters used for cancer staging. Singh performed nearly 10,000 surgical procedures and developed surgical approaches to enhance outcomes for the most common head and neck surgical procedures. Additionally, in his experience in both cancer ablation and facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgery he strives to optimize cancer care while achieving exceptional cosmetic and functional results from his patients.

    He is actively involved in clinical, translational and basic science research aimed at improving treatments for people with cancer. Singh has published over 200 articles in such journals as Cell, Nature Chemical Biology, Genes and Development, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Journal of Clinical Oncology, EMBO, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and Cancer Research.

    He has authored over 30 book chapters and served as editor of multiple textbooks on head and neck cancer. He will bring his clinical and translational research to Northwell, including his work to develop an anti-tumor drug to improve cure rates for a diverse group of cancers including those of the skin, lung, head and neck, pancreas, breast and esophagus.

    With a focus on holistic care and collaborative approaches, Singh aims to ensure that each patient feels valued and supported throughout their treatment journey.

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit libn.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Never Get Enough Sleep
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson8 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Mayor Ashcraft: Keep the Water Flowing! Protect Yourself From COVID!
    Alameda Post6 hours ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Opinion: Permanent supportive housing in Denver not a homeless shelter
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Meet The Spunky Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post1 day ago
    New CA laws ban medical debt on credit reports and bank NSF fees
    The HD Post7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy