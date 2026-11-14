Long Grove is busy with landscaping work right now, and BrightView is staffing up. If you like working outside and don’t mind getting your hands dirty, these are worth a look.

Employer: BrightView Landscapes

BrightView Landscapes Location: Long Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$33 per hour

Intermediate tree climber role working up to 100 feet in the air doing pruning, removals, and rigging. You’ll use chainsaws and other equipment, work outdoors in all weather, and get access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and possible PTO as a full-time employee.

Employer: BrightView Landscapes

BrightView Landscapes Location: Long Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$25 per hour

Lead a hardscape/landscape enhancement crew, handling site inspections, planting, soil work, and client standards. This is not entry level – you need at least 1 year of hardscape crew leader experience and a valid driver’s license; full-time roles may include PTO, health coverage, and 401(k).

Employer: BrightView Landscapes

BrightView Landscapes Location: Long Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25 per hour (BrightView notes a general range of $18–$25, but lists $20–$25 in the detailed pay section)

Run a crew of 2–5 people doing landscape maintenance, seasonal color, irrigation support, and more. You’ll need a driver’s license, some landscape experience, and an eye for quality; full-time perks can include PTO, health and wellness coverage, and a 401(k) savings plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—BrightView often has room to grow into other roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.