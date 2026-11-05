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Sports

Winter Youth Basketball Programs Announced

5 days ago
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City of Long Branch Recreation is offering free and low-cost winter basketball for students in grades 1–8. A free Winter Break Clinic runs December 28–30, 2026, and basketball leagues start January 12, 2027 with a $60 fee. Register online: https://t.co/cxADkn9MT6

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Long Branch

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