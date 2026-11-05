🏥 Long Branch NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is strong in Long Branch, NJ right now, especially for people who like one-on-one care and mental health work.

Below are several solid roles with clear pay info and flexible options.

Employer: TheKey

TheKey Location: Long Branch, NJ

Type: Part-time (with full-time schedule options listed)

Part-time (with full-time schedule options listed) Pay: $19–$23/hour (weekend day shift $21/hour)

Support seniors 1:1 in their homes with personal care, companionship, and light housekeeping. This role stands out for top pay rates, flexible schedules (days, evenings, weekends, overnights), weekly or optional daily pay, mileage reimbursement, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid training, and bonuses.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Monmouth Medical Center

Location: 300 Second Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Type: Full-time, Evening shift (2:00 PM–11:30 PM), 4 days/week

Full-time, Pay: $21.96–$27.28/hour

Work on the Short Term Care (STC) unit providing direct support to behavioral health patients under RN supervision. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure and like team-based care; offers PTO, medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, disability, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, FSAs, wellness programs, and partner discounts. Requires BA/BS or 5+ years psych experience or AIMS course, plus AHA BLS.

Employer: Stern at Home Therapy

Location: Long Branch, NJ (home visits)

Type: Part-time & Full-time options (W-2 or 1099)

Part-time & Full-time options (W-2 or 1099) Pay: Up to $145,000/year (full-time 1099 tiered); salary option $92,000–$110,000/year; per-visit rates $55–$85+ depending on structure

Provide one-on-one home health PT to mostly geriatric patients with no double-booking and strong control over your schedule. You can choose from salary, W-2 per-visit, or 1099 contractor models, with W-2 benefits like medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), student loan help, CEU support, commuter and childcare assistance, and provided equipment. Requires an active NJ PT license and reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Long Branch are growing and often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.