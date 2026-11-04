🏥 Long Branch NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Long Branch, especially at Monmouth Medical Center. If you’re a hands-on caregiver who likes a busy hospital setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Monmouth Medical Center

RWJBarnabas Health – Location: Long Branch, NJ (300 Second Avenue)

(300 Second Avenue) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $21.04 – $26.19 per hour

Work on a post-surgery unit with private rooms, helping patients with vital signs, mobility, and personal care while supporting RNs. Good fit if you have HS diploma/GED, AHA BLS, and either CNA/clinical experience or nursing program clinicals, and want strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Monmouth Medical Center

RWJBarnabas Health – Location: Long Branch, NJ (300 Second Avenue)

(300 Second Avenue) Type: Full-time, Night shift (7p–7:30a, 36 hrs/week)

Pay: $21.04 – $26.19 per hour

Join a busy teaching hospital ER, supporting nurses with direct patient care and key unit tasks. You’ll need a HS diploma/GED and AHA BLS; prior CNA/EMT or similar clinical experience is preferred, and the role comes with solid hospital benefits and night-shift hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—hospital roles open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.