This open enrollment, choose a health system that makes care easy to reach, day or night

For many Long Beach families, open enrollment means comparing premiums, deductibles and networks. But coverage is only half the decision. The other half is how easily you can reach and access care when you need it.

That question matters more than ever: In 2025, new patients in major U.S. cities waited an average of 31 days for a physician appointment, according to AMN Healthcare’s 2025 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times.

A child’s fever at 2 a.m. or a sinus infection over the weekend can’t wait a month and emergency rooms are too impacted by emergent issues, and urgent cares aren’t always convenient, accessible and open.

Choosing a health plan that includes MemorialCare gives Long Beach residents multiple ways to get the right care at the right time, from 24/7 virtual care and nurse guidance to primary care and select specialty services delivered online through the MemorialCare Medical Group network of physicians.

“When you’re sick at 2 a.m., you shouldn’t have to wait weeks to talk to someone,” says Hoa Mai Nguyen, M.D., family medicine physician, MemorialCare Medical Group. “With virtual care, you can see a MemorialCare provider by video or complete a QuickCare Visit online, any hour of the day.”

Care that starts wherever you are

MemorialCare’s Get Care Now virtual care options give Southern California residents affordable, pay-as-you-go access to MemorialCare clinicians, not third-party vendors. There are no subscription or membership fees, and every option is fully HIPAA-compliant.

• 24/7 symptom checker and chat: Check symptoms and get answers through AI-powered chat or a live 24/7 call center, at no cost.

• 24/7 QuickCare Visit: For $20, answer questions about your symptoms online and receive a diagnosis or prescription within an hour, or a refund if no diagnosis is made. QuickCare treats more than 40 common conditions, including colds, flu and sinus infections.

• 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care: Connect with a MemorialCare provider by secure video for your insurance copay or $75 self-pay.

“Imagine what it means to wake up in the middle of the night with a fever and sore throat. You can have a prescription ordered within an hour without going to the impacted ERs,” Dr. Nguyensays.

Why your plan choice matters

MemorialCare patients get even more. A 24/7 nurse advice line staffed by dedicated MemorialCare nurses helps patients decide whether to manage symptoms at home, schedule a visit or seek in-person care.

“Our nurses are the guide many people don’t realize they need,” says Dr. Nguyen. “One call answers the question ‘Where should I go?’ so patients get the right level of care first, saving time, money and worry.”

Patients also stay connected through MyChart, where they can book appointments, message their care team, view test results and manage prescriptions in one place. Virtual visits work alongside a trusted MemorialCare Medical Group primary care physician who knows your history, keeps preventive screenings on track and coordinates specialty referrals close to home.

“Whether someone starts with a nurse call at midnight or a video visit on their lunch break, they stay in one connected system with the same records and the same care team,” Dr. Nguyen says.

What to ask this open enrollment

• Does my plan include 24/7 nurse guidance and virtual care?

• Can I schedule appointments and message my doctor online?

• Are my primary care doctors and specialists connected in one system?

• Is quality care close to home in Long Beach?

With MemorialCare, the answer is yes.

Look beyond coverage this open enrollment. Make sure your plan includes MemorialCare. Explore 24/7 virtual care options and find a MemorialCare primary care physician today.

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