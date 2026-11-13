Huy “Henry” Nguyen says he was “shocked” when he checked the early vote totals on election night and learned he was leading in the race to represent Area 5 on Long Beach City College’s board of trustees.

In the 10 days since, he has solidified that lead, earning 53% of the votes in the district, which includes parts of Lakewood, East Long Beach and California Heights. He outperformed his opponent, Susana Gonzalez Edmond, a businesswoman with years of experience in higher education, by nearly 2,500 votes. On Tuesday, Nguyen declared victory, acknowledging his “underdog” status and thanking his supporters.

Nguyen, an administrator in Los Angeles Unified who has never held public office, said he was intimidated to go up against a candidate with more political experience and the weight of Long Beach’s democratic political establishment behind her. Gonzalez Edmond earned endorsements from the mayor and City Council members as well as most of the sitting trustees, including the outgoing Area 5 Trustee, Ginny Baxter, a beloved champion of LBCC who decided not to run for reelection after decades of service to the college.

But Nguyen’s lack of political experience, which positioned him outside the establishment that dominates city politics, seems to have been part of his appeal to voters and allies.

In June, the Long Beach City College Faculty Association, the union representing hundreds of LBCC instructors, endorsed Nguyen. Jeff Sabol, an LBCC librarian and chair of the association’s political action committee, emphasized Nguyen’s connection to LBCC (his daughter took classes at the college through the dual-enrollment program) and his support of unions (Nguyen is represented by the Teamsters, as an LAUSD employee).

“We were really impressed that he is a non-politician,” Sabol said, adding that voters seemed to agree: “People saw him as a change,” he said.

The endorsement was a powerful turning point in Nguyen’s campaign. “Without them, I wouldn’t have won,” Nguyen said. The faculty association contributed more than $78,000 to his campaign, primarily in-kind donations, including mailers, photos and phone-banking, according to campaign finance documents. Nearly $32,000 of that came from the California Teachers Association’s PAC, according to Cal-Access and Sabol.

Though campaign finance documents show Gonzalez Edmond raised more money in cash donations, Nguyen’s support allowed him to dramatically increase his voter contact, he said. And when he personally canvassed door to door, he said his message and identity — a veteran without political ambition now looking to serve his community — resonated with voters.

In a statement shared with the Long Beach Post, Gonzalez Edmond conceded the race and said she had congratulated Nguyen and that she wishes him well as he prepares to help lead LBCC.

Now, Nguyen turns his attention to that task. He said his stated priorities have not changed: he plans to expand dual-enrollment, emphasize basic needs and advocate for veterans connected to the college. He’s still figuring out how he’ll accomplish those goals, he said: “That requires more experience and more learning.”

Nguyen may already have an ally in Uduak-Joe Ntuk, the current president of the LBCC board and one of two trustees to endorse Nguyen. Nguyen explained that their children play soccer together, and Ntuk declined to comment on the endorsement.

Regardless, Nguyen said he plans to build relationships and work with all the trustees, adding that in his job at LAUSD, he collaborates with many personalities — a skill that could prove useful on a board known for public infighting.

“I’m always looking for the common ground,” Nguyen said. “I plan on working with anybody that’s willing to work with me.”

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