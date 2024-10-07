Long Beach native Billie Jean King to be Rose Parade Grand Marshal

Hailed as a sports legend and champion of equality, tennis great Billie Jean King was named today the grand marshal of the 2025 Tournament of Roses, meaning she will lead the 136th Rose Parade and take part in pregame ceremonies during the 111th Rose Bowl Game.

King, 80, has long been regarded as one of the greatest women’s tennis players of all time, with 39 Grand Slam titles to her credit — 12 in singles competition, 16 in women’s doubles and 11 in mixed doubles. She is also a pioneer in the women’s rights and gender equality movements, perhaps best highlighted by her 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” victory over Bobby Riggs.

“You have no idea how excited I am to be here today and be the grand marshal of the 2025 Tournament of Roses Parade,” King said during a ceremony at Tournament House in Pasadena. “I looked at the list of grand marshals who came before me, and they’re absolutely the who’s who of American history. And I’m truly thrilled to be part of the Tournament of Roses family.

“ … This is like a dream come true. The annual Tournament of Roses parade was a big deal in our home,” she said. “We used to talk about it all year long, about January 1st. ‘Oh, we know what we’re gonna do.’ We look forward to it every single year. … So we watch the parade, then we get all ready for the game.

“And the Rose Bowl stands in history, not just for college football, but it also for me, personally, it will always be significant as the host site of the 1999 World Cup of women’s soccer. That game which had more than 90,000 people in the stadium was a historic moment for all sports, but especially women’s sports, because everyone said nobody’s going to show up. And they had over 90,000 people.”

King has an ownership stake in Angel City FC, as well as the Dodgers.

The theme of the 2025 Rose Parade is “Best Day Ever!”

“It celebrates life’s best moments,” King said of the theme. “It reminds us of the importance of living in the moment every single day, and just making the time to share it with those you love.”

King said the roots of her activism in support of equality dates back to when she was 12 years old and saw the largely white membership at the L.A. Tennis Club.

“I said where’s everybody else? So that day, and knowing that tennis is global … I promised myself that I’d always fight for inclusion and really champion equality. That was that moment I’ll never forget as long as I live. So at 12 years old, my course was set, it’s not negotiable.”

