Long Beach is full of wonderful cats and kittens hoping to meet their forever families. Here are some of the sweet faces waiting for a safe, loving home.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services

Phone: (562) 570-4925

Amber is a young brown beauty looking for a fresh start. As a baby Domestic Shorthair, she’s at the perfect age to grow up bonding closely with her new family.

👉 Meet AMBER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services

Phone: (562) 570-4925

Goldie is a darling calico baby with a colorful coat and a bright future ahead. She’s ready to settle into a loving home that will guide her through kittenhood and beyond.

👉 Meet GOLDIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: spcaLA -- Long Beach

Phone: (562) 216-2542

Penzy is a sweet, gentle girl who loves the quieter side of life. She has a calm nature and enjoys cozy moments and peaceful cuddle time. If you’re looking for a soft, snuggly companion to curl up beside you, Penzy may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Penzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: spcaLA -- Long Beach

Phone: (562) 216-2542

Sprout is a sleek black baby Domestic Shorthair looking for a loving home. She’s young, full of potential, and ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Sprout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Paws in the Sand Cat Rescue

Mushroom is playful, sweet, and curious. She gets along great with her brother, the other resident cats at her foster home, and even toddlers. She’d be a wonderful fit for a family home, especially one with other friendly cats.

👉 Meet Mushroom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Paws in the Sand Cat Rescue

Seaweed is needy, loving, and affectionate. Once he warms up, he’ll happily take over your bed and make himself at home. He loves playing, wrestling, and cuddling with his sitter, so he would do well in a home with another cat or kitten.

👉 Meet Seaweed and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Paws in the Sand Cat Rescue

Jack is a baby Siamese with a mostly white coat and striking looks. He’s ready to find a home that will enjoy his kitten energy and help him grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue

Domino is a black-and-white baby Domestic Shorthair with a classic “tuxedo” look. He’s looking for a family to guide him through his playful kitten days.

👉 Meet Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue

Sora is a handsome brown tabby adult cat. If you’re looking for a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Sora may be a great choice.

👉 Meet Sora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue

Mika is an adult Siamese with a striking black coat. She’s ready for a calm, loving home that appreciates her unique look and mature charm.

👉 Meet Mika and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue

Tiny Tilly is a black-and-white baby girl with a big future ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Tiny Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue

Diva is a baby brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. She’s looking for a family to give her the love and care every kitten deserves.

👉 Meet Diva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue

Pixie is a black-and-white baby Domestic Shorthair. She’s ready to bring some kitten magic into a new home.

👉 Meet Pixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue

Bruno is a black-and-white baby boy looking for a forever family to call his own.

👉 Meet Bruno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Polydactyl (Hemingway)

Domestic Shorthair / Polydactyl (Hemingway) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue

Fuji is a polydactyl (Hemingway) kitten, which means she has extra toes—an adorable and unique feature. She’s a brown tabby and white baby looking for a special home.

👉 Meet Fuji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Long Beach, CA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful adoptable kitties. Visit their links, call the shelters, and share with friends and neighbors to help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.