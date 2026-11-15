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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Long Beach
Long Beach is full of wonderful cats and kittens hoping to meet their forever families. Here are some of the sweet faces waiting for a safe, loving home.
AMBER
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services
- Phone: (562) 570-4925
Amber is a young brown beauty looking for a fresh start. As a baby Domestic Shorthair, she’s at the perfect age to grow up bonding closely with her new family.
👉 Meet AMBER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GOLDIE
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Long Beach Animal Care Services
- Phone: (562) 570-4925
Goldie is a darling calico baby with a colorful coat and a bright future ahead. She’s ready to settle into a loving home that will guide her through kittenhood and beyond.
👉 Meet GOLDIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penzy
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: spcaLA -- Long Beach
- Phone: (562) 216-2542
Penzy is a sweet, gentle girl who loves the quieter side of life. She has a calm nature and enjoys cozy moments and peaceful cuddle time. If you’re looking for a soft, snuggly companion to curl up beside you, Penzy may be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Penzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sprout
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: spcaLA -- Long Beach
- Phone: (562) 216-2542
Sprout is a sleek black baby Domestic Shorthair looking for a loving home. She’s young, full of potential, and ready to grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Sprout and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mushroom
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Paws in the Sand Cat Rescue
Mushroom is playful, sweet, and curious. She gets along great with her brother, the other resident cats at her foster home, and even toddlers. She’d be a wonderful fit for a family home, especially one with other friendly cats.
👉 Meet Mushroom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Seaweed
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Paws in the Sand Cat Rescue
Seaweed is needy, loving, and affectionate. Once he warms up, he’ll happily take over your bed and make himself at home. He loves playing, wrestling, and cuddling with his sitter, so he would do well in a home with another cat or kitten.
👉 Meet Seaweed and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jack
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: Paws in the Sand Cat Rescue
Jack is a baby Siamese with a mostly white coat and striking looks. He’s ready to find a home that will enjoy his kitten energy and help him grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Domino
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue
Domino is a black-and-white baby Domestic Shorthair with a classic “tuxedo” look. He’s looking for a family to guide him through his playful kitten days.
👉 Meet Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sora
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue
Sora is a handsome brown tabby adult cat. If you’re looking for a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Sora may be a great choice.
👉 Meet Sora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mika
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Adult
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue
Mika is an adult Siamese with a striking black coat. She’s ready for a calm, loving home that appreciates her unique look and mature charm.
👉 Meet Mika and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiny Tilly
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue
Tiny Tilly is a black-and-white baby girl with a big future ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Tiny Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Diva
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue
Diva is a baby brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. She’s looking for a family to give her the love and care every kitten deserves.
👉 Meet Diva and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pixie
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue
Pixie is a black-and-white baby Domestic Shorthair. She’s ready to bring some kitten magic into a new home.
👉 Meet Pixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bruno
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue
Bruno is a black-and-white baby boy looking for a forever family to call his own.
👉 Meet Bruno and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fuji
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Polydactyl (Hemingway)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Shelter: Friends of Normie Rescue
Fuji is a polydactyl (Hemingway) kitten, which means she has extra toes—an adorable and unique feature. She’s a brown tabby and white baby looking for a special home.
👉 Meet Fuji and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Long Beach, CA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful adoptable kitties. Visit their links, call the shelters, and share with friends and neighbors to help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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