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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Long Beach Neighborhoods
Long Beach neighbors are sharing all kinds of free items this week, from furniture to tools and car parts. Here’s a roundup of what’s available around town.
Metal Bed Frame for Cal King bed
Item: Metal bed frame for Cal King bed
Condition: Excellent condition
Location: Cal Heights, Long Beach, CA
Category: Furniture
Sturdy metal frame sized for a California King mattress. Poster notes it’s in excellent shape, so it should be ready to use with your existing mattress and box spring.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Double-Sink Bathroom Vanity
Item: White double-sink bathroom vanity with cabinet and countertop
Condition: Used with visible wear
Location: Wrigley Heights Proper, Long Beach, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
White cabinet with two drawers, two doors, countertop, and stainless steel double sink. Great for a budget bathroom upgrade if you don’t mind some wear and tear.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Large Framed Glass Panels
Item: (4) large reflective glass panels with metal frames
Location: Wrigley Heights Proper, Long Beach, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Set of four reflective glass panels in metal frames. Could be used for a DIY project, decor, or room divider if you have a way to transport large glass pieces.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Heavy Duty Metal Bike Stand
Item: Heavy duty adjustable metal bike stand
Location: Cal Heights, Long Beach, CA — in the alley behind 3420 Olive Ave, Long Beach
Category: Tools
Sturdy metal stand designed to hold bikes inverted to save space. Adjustable and heavy duty, good for storage or light maintenance.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Evercoat Sea-Glass Fiberglass Cloth
Item: Evercoat Sea-Glass fiberglass cloth, 38" x 1 yard
Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA
Category: Tools
Fiberglass cloth for repair and reinforcement, especially handy for boats or other fiberglass projects. Size is 38 inches by 1 yard.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free USC small sweatshirt
Item: USC sweatshirt, small size
Condition: Used, vintage (circa 2003)
Location: South of Conant, Long Beach, CA
Category: Clothing & accessories
Long-sleeve USC sweatshirt, small size, best for a very small woman or young teen. Described as vintage from around 2003.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Scuba Diving Backplate with Straps
Item: Scuba diving backplate with adjustable straps
Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA
Category: Sports & outdoors
Durable backplate for scuba diving with adjustable straps. Meant to help keep your gear secure and comfortable while diving.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FRAM Extra Guard Oil Filter PH8A
Item: FRAM Extra Guard Oil Filter PH8A
Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA
Category: Automotive
Oil filter engineered for conventional oil with SureGrip. Listed as providing protection for up to 5,000 miles. Check that PH8A fits your vehicle before picking up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FRAM Extra Life air filter, model CA303
Item: FRAM Extra Life air filter, model CA303
Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA
Category: Automotive
Engine air filter, FRAM Extra Life, model CA303. Make sure this model matches your car’s air filter size and specs.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FRAM PH13 Oil Filter
Item: FRAM Wearguard Oil Filter PH13
Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA
Category: Automotive
Wearguard oil filter, model PH13, described as offering enhanced engine protection. Confirm compatibility with your vehicle before pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pennzoil PZ-34 Oil Filter
Item: Pennzoil PZ-34 oil filter
Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA
Category: Automotive
Oil filter Pennzoil PZ-34 for vehicle maintenance. As always, double-check that PZ-34 is the right part number for your car.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Rehoming Golden
Item: 10-year-old Golden (dog) needing a new home
Name: Chom
Location: Naples, Long Beach, CA
Category: Other
Chom is a 10-year-old Golden, fully house trained, follows commands, and described as very smart. She is protective of her home and will bark when people pass the front window or come to the door. Does not like small white dogs, but does well on pack walks, at Rosie’s Beach, and at the dog park. Owner’s work hours and housing change mean she needs a new, stable home.
👉 See this listing on nextdoor.com
Many of these free deals will go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, confirm details with the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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