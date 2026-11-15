Long Beach neighbors are sharing all kinds of free items this week, from furniture to tools and car parts. Here’s a roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Metal bed frame for Cal King bed

Condition: Excellent condition

Location: Cal Heights, Long Beach, CA

Category: Furniture

Sturdy metal frame sized for a California King mattress. Poster notes it’s in excellent shape, so it should be ready to use with your existing mattress and box spring.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White double-sink bathroom vanity with cabinet and countertop

Condition: Used with visible wear

Location: Wrigley Heights Proper, Long Beach, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

White cabinet with two drawers, two doors, countertop, and stainless steel double sink. Great for a budget bathroom upgrade if you don’t mind some wear and tear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: (4) large reflective glass panels with metal frames

Location: Wrigley Heights Proper, Long Beach, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Set of four reflective glass panels in metal frames. Could be used for a DIY project, decor, or room divider if you have a way to transport large glass pieces.

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Item: Heavy duty adjustable metal bike stand

Location: Cal Heights, Long Beach, CA — in the alley behind 3420 Olive Ave, Long Beach

Category: Tools

Sturdy metal stand designed to hold bikes inverted to save space. Adjustable and heavy duty, good for storage or light maintenance.

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Item: Evercoat Sea-Glass fiberglass cloth, 38" x 1 yard

Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA

Category: Tools

Fiberglass cloth for repair and reinforcement, especially handy for boats or other fiberglass projects. Size is 38 inches by 1 yard.

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Item: USC sweatshirt, small size

Condition: Used, vintage (circa 2003)

Location: South of Conant, Long Beach, CA

Category: Clothing & accessories

Long-sleeve USC sweatshirt, small size, best for a very small woman or young teen. Described as vintage from around 2003.

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Item: Scuba diving backplate with adjustable straps

Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA

Category: Sports & outdoors

Durable backplate for scuba diving with adjustable straps. Meant to help keep your gear secure and comfortable while diving.

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Item: FRAM Extra Guard Oil Filter PH8A

Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA

Category: Automotive

Oil filter engineered for conventional oil with SureGrip. Listed as providing protection for up to 5,000 miles. Check that PH8A fits your vehicle before picking up.

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Item: FRAM Extra Life air filter, model CA303

Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA

Category: Automotive

Engine air filter, FRAM Extra Life, model CA303. Make sure this model matches your car’s air filter size and specs.

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Item: FRAM Wearguard Oil Filter PH13

Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA

Category: Automotive

Wearguard oil filter, model PH13, described as offering enhanced engine protection. Confirm compatibility with your vehicle before pickup.

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Item: Pennzoil PZ-34 oil filter

Location: El Dorado West, Long Beach, CA

Category: Automotive

Oil filter Pennzoil PZ-34 for vehicle maintenance. As always, double-check that PZ-34 is the right part number for your car.

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Item: 10-year-old Golden (dog) needing a new home

Name: Chom

Location: Naples, Long Beach, CA

Category: Other

Chom is a 10-year-old Golden, fully house trained, follows commands, and described as very smart. She is protective of her home and will bark when people pass the front window or come to the door. Does not like small white dogs, but does well on pack walks, at Rosie’s Beach, and at the dog park. Owner’s work hours and housing change mean she needs a new, stable home.

👉 See this listing on nextdoor.com

Many of these free deals will go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, confirm details with the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.