Long Beach healthcare is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and vet care. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level patient care to high-paid psychiatry.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Long Beach, CA (with hybrid options)

(with hybrid options) Type: Full-time or part-time (15–30+ hrs/week)

Full-time or part-time (15–30+ hrs/week) Salary: $375,000–$440,000/year + sign-on bonus & incentives

Outpatient role with flexible scheduling, hybrid work (as little as 1 day/week in office), and strong clinical support. Treat adults or kids/teens, set your own caseload, and get a full benefits package including 401(k) with 4% match, CME funds, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: MemorialCare – Miller Children’s Hospital @ Long Beach Memorial

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hr day shifts

Full-time, Salary: $43.13–$62.55/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus (for eligible external hires)

Hands-on pediatric/neonatal respiratory role in a major children’s hospital. You’ll handle diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, precept new staff, and may step in as team lead, with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: MemorialCare – Long Beach Medical Center

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hr night shifts

Full-time, Salary: $23.73–$26.97/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus (for eligible external hires)

Great fit if you’re a CNA or nursing student wanting acute-care experience. Support nurses on a cardiac unit, provide daily care, and help keep patients safe, with access to MemorialCare’s health benefits and shift incentives.

Employer: West Coast Dental

Location: Long Beach, CA (Southern California network)

(Southern California network) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead the clinical back office in a busy dental practice—supervise dental assistants, manage OSHA/HIPAA compliance, and keep patient flow smooth. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and leadership development.

Employer: Optometry Cabana

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Part-time (in person)

(in person) Salary: From $21.00/hour

Small optical office role mixing front desk and optician work. Good for someone with at least 1 year of optical experience, with a flexible schedule, 401(k), and employee discounts.

Employer: LBC Vets Animal Hospital

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week , in person)

Full-time (about , in person) Salary: $28.00–$32.00/hour

Fast-paced ER vet tech role where you’ll triage, monitor critical patients, assist in surgery, and use strong technical skills. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and staff discounts, in a team-focused, emergency setting.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Long Beach tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.