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🏥 Long Beach healthcare jobs with multiple openings this week
Long Beach healthcare is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and vet care. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level patient care to high-paid psychiatry.
Outpatient Psychiatrist (Adult or Child & Adolescent)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: Long Beach, CA (with hybrid options)
- Type: Full-time or part-time (15–30+ hrs/week)
- Salary: $375,000–$440,000/year + sign-on bonus & incentives
Outpatient role with flexible scheduling, hybrid work (as little as 1 day/week in office), and strong clinical support. Treat adults or kids/teens, set your own caseload, and get a full benefits package including 401(k) with 4% match, CME funds, and malpractice coverage.
Pediatric Respiratory Care Practitioner II – Respiratory Therapy
- Employer: MemorialCare – Miller Children’s Hospital @ Long Beach Memorial
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr day shifts
- Salary: $43.13–$62.55/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus (for eligible external hires)
Hands-on pediatric/neonatal respiratory role in a major children’s hospital. You’ll handle diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, precept new staff, and may step in as team lead, with strong benefits and room to grow.
Patient Care Assistant – Cardiac Monitor Unit
- Employer: MemorialCare – Long Beach Medical Center
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr night shifts
- Salary: $23.73–$26.97/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus (for eligible external hires)
Great fit if you’re a CNA or nursing student wanting acute-care experience. Support nurses on a cardiac unit, provide daily care, and help keep patients safe, with access to MemorialCare’s health benefits and shift incentives.
Back Floor Supervisor (Dental)
- Employer: West Coast Dental
- Location: Long Beach, CA (Southern California network)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Lead the clinical back office in a busy dental practice—supervise dental assistants, manage OSHA/HIPAA compliance, and keep patient flow smooth. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and leadership development.
Optician / Front Desk
- Employer: Optometry Cabana
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Part-time (in person)
- Salary: From $21.00/hour
Small optical office role mixing front desk and optician work. Good for someone with at least 1 year of optical experience, with a flexible schedule, 401(k), and employee discounts.
Emergency & Critical Care Veterinary Technician
- Employer: LBC Vets Animal Hospital
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week, in person)
- Salary: $28.00–$32.00/hour
Fast-paced ER vet tech role where you’ll triage, monitor critical patients, assist in surgery, and use strong technical skills. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and staff discounts, in a team-focused, emergency setting.
If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Long Beach tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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