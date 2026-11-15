Long Beach is buzzing with advanced manufacturing, and space hardware is a big part of it right now. If you like building real things and don’t mind getting a little greasy for great pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vast

Vast Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $96,000 – $137,000/year (CA range)

Lead a team of integration techs building human-rated space station hardware. You’ll run daily shift activities, manage multi-shift handoffs, mentor techs, and oversee structural, fluid, and avionics integration while working closely with engineering and quality.

Employer: Vast

Vast Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $24 – $56/hour (CA range, level I–Senior)

Hands-on role building flight wire harnesses, cables, and electro-mechanical units for space stations. Great fit if you have experience with D38999 connectors, electronics tools, and want to work closely with avionics engineers on first- and second-shift schedules.

Employer: Vast

Vast Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $21.33 – $50/hour (CA range)

Build structures and thermal control systems for the Haven-1 space station using drilling, fastening, bonding, and precision tools. Ideal if you can read technical drawings, do precision drilling, and don’t mind ladders, tight spaces, and occasional travel for testing.

If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—space jobs in Long Beach move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.