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Long Beach
🏗️ Long Beach engineering roles with multiple $100K+ openings
5 days ago
Long Beach is buzzing with engineering work right now, from rockets and space stations to highways and mission‑critical buildings. If you’re an architecture or engineering pro, there are several solid six‑figure roles open locally.
Senior Mechanical Product Engineer – Mobile Platforms
- Employer: ECAM
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $125,000 – $150,000/year
Design and own the mechanical side of mobile surveillance units using SolidWorks, from prototype through controlled production. Great fit if you like hands‑on work with trailers/mobile equipment and want strong benefits plus clear growth paths.
Propulsion Responsible Engineer II, Combustion Devices
- Employer: Relativity Space
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary range: $104,000 – $156,000/year
Take cradle‑to‑grave ownership of rocket ignition systems on the Terran R launch vehicle, including design, analysis, testing, and hot‑fire runs. Ideal for propulsion engineers who want rare end‑to‑end hardware ownership in a fast‑moving rocket program.
Propulsion Responsible Engineer II, Combustion Devices
- Employer: Relativity Space
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary range: $104,000 – $156,000/year (per LinkedIn listing for same role)
Same core role as above, listed on Indeed—use this posting if you prefer applying via Indeed’s platform. You’ll own ignition hardware design, analysis, and testing for Terran R’s combustion devices.
Senior Electronic Parts Engineer
- Employer: Vast
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full‑time, exempt
- Salary range: $112,340 – $230,472/year
Lead EEE parts control for human‑rated space stations and high‑power satellites, managing parts databases, reliability, and failure analysis. Great for someone deep into space‑grade electronics who wants a big technical ownership role.
Mechanical Engineer – Thermal Control Systems
- Employer: Vast
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full‑time, exempt
- Salary ranges:
- Mechanical Engineer I: $86,100 – $122,220
- Mechanical Engineer II: $112,340 – $159,468
- Senior Mechanical Engineer: $137,760 – $195,552
Own design and analysis of thermal control hardware (heat exchangers, cold plates, heat pipes) for an artificial‑gravity space station. Good match if you enjoy CAD/FEA and want to see your designs go from concept to orbit.
Dynamics Engineer
- Employer: Vast
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full‑time, exempt
- Salary range (all levels): $86,100 – $230,472/year
Work on structural dynamics for space stations, predicting loads and vibration environments from ground to orbit. Perfect for engineers into frequency‑domain analysis, vibration testing, and building/validating dynamic models.
Supervisor, Environmental Testing (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Vast
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full‑time, exempt
- Shift: 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm (Second Shift)
- Salary range: $96,760 – $137,352/year
Lead a technician team running vibration and shock tests for avionics and space hardware in a quality‑driven environment. Good for hands‑on leaders with aerospace test experience who don’t mind second‑shift hours.
Structures Design Reliability Engineer
- Employer: Vast
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary range: $162,360 – $265,392/year
Guide structural design reliability for Haven‑1, from FMEAs and test plans to risk and configuration management. This is a high‑impact role for senior engineers who like setting standards and ensuring human‑rated systems are robust.
Electrical Engineer – Consulting Engineering
- Employer: Legence (including P2S & CMTA)
- Location: Long Beach, CA (hybrid, multi‑location options)
- Type: Full‑time
- Base pay range: $115,000 – $150,000/year
Design power, lighting, emergency, and low‑voltage systems for commercial, institutional, and healthcare buildings. Nice fit if you’re in MEP consulting and want hybrid work, strong benefits, and project or team‑lead opportunities.
C‑17 Mission Systems Engineer (Experienced or Senior)
- Employer: Boeing
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full‑time, 1st shift
- Salary ranges:
- Experienced (Level 3): $111,350 – $150,650
- Senior (Level 4): $135,150 – $182,850
Support sustainment and upgrades for C‑17 payloads and cargo handling systems, using CAD and FEA to keep the fleet safe and mission‑ready. Great for structural/mechanical engineers with aircraft interiors or payload experience.
Sr. Transportation Highway/Roadway Engineer – 8+ Years
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Long Beach, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary range: $130,000 – $240,000/year
Lead Caltrans and local roadway/highway projects, from design packages to QA/QC and client presentations. Ideal if you’re a senior civil/transportation engineer ready to be lead engineer and help win new work.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Long Beach engineering roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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