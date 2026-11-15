Long Beach is buzzing with engineering work right now, from rockets and space stations to highways and mission‑critical buildings. If you’re an architecture or engineering pro, there are several solid six‑figure roles open locally.

Employer: ECAM

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $125,000 – $150,000/year

Design and own the mechanical side of mobile surveillance units using SolidWorks, from prototype through controlled production. Great fit if you like hands‑on work with trailers/mobile equipment and want strong benefits plus clear growth paths.

Employer: Relativity Space

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary range: $104,000 – $156,000/year

Take cradle‑to‑grave ownership of rocket ignition systems on the Terran R launch vehicle, including design, analysis, testing, and hot‑fire runs. Ideal for propulsion engineers who want rare end‑to‑end hardware ownership in a fast‑moving rocket program.

Employer: Relativity Space

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary range: $104,000 – $156,000/year (per LinkedIn listing for same role)

Same core role as above, listed on Indeed—use this posting if you prefer applying via Indeed’s platform. You’ll own ignition hardware design, analysis, and testing for Terran R’s combustion devices.

Employer: Vast

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full‑time, exempt

Full‑time, exempt Salary range: $112,340 – $230,472/year

Lead EEE parts control for human‑rated space stations and high‑power satellites, managing parts databases, reliability, and failure analysis. Great for someone deep into space‑grade electronics who wants a big technical ownership role.

Employer: Vast

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full‑time, exempt

Full‑time, exempt Salary ranges: Mechanical Engineer I: $86,100 – $122,220 Mechanical Engineer II: $112,340 – $159,468 Senior Mechanical Engineer: $137,760 – $195,552

Own design and analysis of thermal control hardware (heat exchangers, cold plates, heat pipes) for an artificial‑gravity space station. Good match if you enjoy CAD/FEA and want to see your designs go from concept to orbit.



Employer: Vast

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full‑time, exempt

Full‑time, exempt Salary range (all levels): $86,100 – $230,472/year

Work on structural dynamics for space stations, predicting loads and vibration environments from ground to orbit. Perfect for engineers into frequency‑domain analysis, vibration testing, and building/validating dynamic models.

Employer: Vast

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full‑time, exempt

Full‑time, exempt Shift: 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm (Second Shift)

Salary range: $96,760 – $137,352/year

Lead a technician team running vibration and shock tests for avionics and space hardware in a quality‑driven environment. Good for hands‑on leaders with aerospace test experience who don’t mind second‑shift hours.

Employer: Vast

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary range: $162,360 – $265,392/year

Guide structural design reliability for Haven‑1, from FMEAs and test plans to risk and configuration management. This is a high‑impact role for senior engineers who like setting standards and ensuring human‑rated systems are robust.

Employer: Legence (including P2S & CMTA)

(including P2S & CMTA) Location: Long Beach, CA (hybrid, multi‑location options)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Base pay range: $115,000 – $150,000/year

Design power, lighting, emergency, and low‑voltage systems for commercial, institutional, and healthcare buildings. Nice fit if you’re in MEP consulting and want hybrid work, strong benefits, and project or team‑lead opportunities.

Employer: Boeing

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full‑time, 1st shift

Full‑time, 1st shift Salary ranges: Experienced (Level 3): $111,350 – $150,650 Senior (Level 4): $135,150 – $182,850

Support sustainment and upgrades for C‑17 payloads and cargo handling systems, using CAD and FEA to keep the fleet safe and mission‑ready. Great for structural/mechanical engineers with aircraft interiors or payload experience.



Employer: AECOM

Location: Long Beach, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary range: $130,000 – $240,000/year

Lead Caltrans and local roadway/highway projects, from design packages to QA/QC and client presentations. Ideal if you’re a senior civil/transportation engineer ready to be lead engineer and help win new work.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Long Beach engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.