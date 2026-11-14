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📣 Long Beach, CA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From Entry to $200K+
Long Beach has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from entry level event work to senior partnership strategy. Good moment to look if you want either a first step or a big next move.
Outside Sales Representative – Industrial Supply
- Employer: Venturi Supply
- Location: Long Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outside sales in industrial distribution, selling pipe, valves, fittings, tanks, and more to a wide range of industries. Strong fit if you have 5+ years outside sales, like building long-term accounts, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays) plus a people-first culture.
Entry Level Sales and Marketing Assistant
- Employer: Not listed (via Indeed)
- Location: Long Beach, CA (events across the local area; commute to Santa Ana, CA 92703 required)
- Type: Full-time or part-time (in-person)
- Pay: Estimated $700–$1,200 per week (draw pay + uncapped commission; varies by schedule and performance)
Hands-on, face-to-face event marketing role with paid training and weekly pay. Good for people with customer service or retail backgrounds who want to learn sales, work live events, and grow into leadership based on performance.
Senior Manager, Partnerships
- Employer: True Anomaly
- Location: Listed as Long Beach, CA, but role requires being near Denver or Colorado Springs, CO (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Base salary $150,000–$210,000 + equity & benefits
Senior-level role owning partnership strategy and activation for a fast-growing space and defense company. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years in partnerships/BD/brand marketing, can negotiate and manage high-impact partnerships, and want top-tier healthcare, equity, and generous time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each interview sharpens your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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