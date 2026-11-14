Long Beach is busy right now with leadership hiring, especially in operations and facility management. If you’ve got team‑leading experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: BluSky Restoration Contractors

BluSky Restoration Contractors Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$110,000 base + $30,000–$60,000 commission, vehicle allowance

Lead restoration and reconstruction projects after fires, floods, and other damage. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and safety while helping customers get their buildings and lives back on track. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in construction project management and like a mix of field and office work.

Employer: Copart

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,557–$87,241 annually

Support the General Manager in running a busy vehicle auction site, from P&L reviews and audits to staff leadership and customer service. Good for someone with 2+ years in logistics/distribution/operations management, strong Excel/Office skills, and an interest in growing into higher leadership (relocation for promotion is expected).

Employer: Harborview Center Behavioral Health

Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top operational role over a behavioral health facility, leading strategy, budgets, and performance across all departments. Best for a seasoned leader with a bachelor’s degree, 10+ years in admin/executive roles and 3+ years in a mental health treatment setting, who wants to shape culture and care quality.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.