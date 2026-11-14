Long Beach has some solid options right now if you like keeping people, stores, and property safe. These roles are steady, on-site, and good for folks who stay calm and alert.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.40 – $17.90/hour

Stand at the front of the store, greet customers, and help keep the sales floor safe by watching for theft and safety issues. Good fit if you’re friendly, can be on your feet all day, and have some retail, security, or loss prevention experience.

Note: There’s a second posting for this same role at Ross with the same details, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Yusen Logistics (Americas)

Location: Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,782 – $72,242/year

Support the Regional Loss Prevention Manager by helping protect company property, staff, and freight. You’ll review video, work with contract security, visit nearby facilities, and help keep safety and CTPAT records in order—great for someone with 3–5 years in transportation/logistics and strong communication skills.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in a quick, tailored resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.