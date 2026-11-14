Long Beach is buzzing with advanced manufacturing, and aerospace is leading the way. If you like building real hardware and seeing it fly, these roles at Relativity Space are worth a look.

Employer: Relativity Space

Relativity Space Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $136,000/year

Own major rocket structures (like landing legs, tanks, or interstages) from first build through rate production. Great fit if you have 1+ year of engineering experience and want hands-on work instructions, tooling, and Design-for-Manufacturing on a reusable launch vehicle.

Employer: Relativity Space

Relativity Space Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000 – $156,000/year

Help run a state-of-the-art machine shop making precision parts for Terran R. You’ll create process plans, improve machining methods, and drive root-cause fixes—ideal if you have 2+ years machining plus 3+ years in manufacturing, quality, or supply chain.

Employer: Relativity Space

Relativity Space Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Fri, 5:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., 50 hrs/week with 10 hrs guaranteed OT)

Pay: $33.20 – $49.80/hour

Hands-on role drilling precision holes, assembling flight hardware, and doing in-process inspections on rocket structures. Best for techs with 5+ years aerospace drilling/assembly experience who like steady overtime and shop-floor impact.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

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