Long Beach retail is busy right now, with both big chains and local shops hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Long Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40 – $18.90 per hour

Lead a team at a major off-price retailer, help open/close the store, and keep the sales floor safe, clean, and easy to shop. This is a good step up if you have customer service experience and want to move into retail leadership.

Employer: Umberto's Clothing Store

Umberto's Clothing Store Location: East Long Beach, CA (2141 N. Bellflower Blvd.)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Work in a long-time, independently owned upscale clothing shop, greeting customers, helping with sales, and supporting the manager. Clean, calm environment with 401(k), employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off; they encourage you to call or text the store manager directly to move fast.

If something here feels like a fit, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.